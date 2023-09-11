Best security products to protect cloud services

With more businesses in South Africa and worldwide moving to cloud environments, cloud security services have become critical to protecting business data.

Some of the best cloud security services come from providers like Symantec, Microsoft, Cisco, VMWare, Trend Micro, Tenable, and Skyhigh Security.

Cloud security comprises a collection of security measures designed to protect cloud-based infrastructure, applications, and data.

These products help businesses ensure their cloud-based services remain secure.

There are essentially three types of cloud environments that are commonly used by businesses around the world:

Public Cloud — These are provided by hosting companies and hyperscalers like AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and Huawei Cloud. Security functionalities like access control, identity management, and authentication are critical for public cloud environments.

Private Cloud — Private clouds, although considered more secure than public cloud environments, still face security challenges, including social engineering attacks and breaches.

Hybrid Cloud — These environments typically combine public cloud scalability with the greater control over resources that private clouds provide.

Cloud security services are crucial to protect these environments and help to manage and identify governance and compliance issues.

Some of the best cloud security services available are listed below.

Symantec Web Security Service

Symantec Web Security Service (WSS) promises to deliver a resilient and effective cloud security service.

The Broadcom-owned cloud security service claims to improve flexibility and boost performance while protecting users with continuous threat prevention.

Symantec WSS’s notable features include:

Zero Trust Network Access — Lets businesses apply zero trust access to their infrastructure-as-a-service applications.

— Lets businesses apply zero trust access to their infrastructure-as-a-service applications. Web Isolation — Protects employees from zero-day exploits delivered via the web.

— Protects employees from zero-day exploits delivered via the web. Symantec Endpoint Integrations — Lets you add Symantec Endpoint Security Complete to protect end-user devices like laptops and mobile devices.

— Lets you add Symantec Endpoint Security Complete to protect end-user devices like laptops and mobile devices. Full SSL Decryption and Inspection

Microsoft Defender for Cloud Apps

Microsoft Defender for Cloud Apps is a Cloud Access Security Broker service that gives users visibility, control over data travel, and sophisticated analytics to combat cloud security threats.

The company’s Microsoft 365 Defender product features the cloud security service.

“Microsoft Defender for Cloud Apps is now part of Microsoft 365 Defender, which correlates signals from across the Microsoft Defender suite and provides incident-level detection, investigation, and powerful response capabilities,” the company states.

Notable Microsoft Defender for Cloud Apps features include:

Fundamental cloud access security broker functionality;

Software as a service Security Posture Management;

Advanced threat protection; and,

App-to-app protection.

Cisco Secure Access

Cisco describes its Secure Access product as a security service edge solution based on zero trust principles.

It offers secure remote access to apps, broad traffic visibility and control, and Cloud Access Security Broker functionality while defending users and resources from malware.

“Cisco Secure Access with zero trust network access combines a unique level of user simplicity and IT efficiency for frictionless access to all applications — not some,” it said.

Skyhigh Security

Skyhigh Security provides various security solutions for cloud infrastructure, data security, and user access.

Its services include Secure Web Gateway, Cloud Access Security Broker, and Data Loss Protection.

The company enables businesses to consolidate their security solutions in a single platform.

“Efficiently manage your cloud security using our cloud-native single platform to reduce your total cost of ownership,” says Skyhigh Security.

Tenable

Tenable provides cloud security solutions, including vulnerability management, compliance, and file integrity monitoring.

Its products include:

Tenable.io — a cloud-based platform for managing security risk

— a cloud-based platform for managing security risk Tenable.sc — a cloud-based security centre for visibility and threat response

— a cloud-based security centre for visibility and threat response Tenable.ot — automated asset identification and classification; and

— automated asset identification and classification; and Tenable.cs — a unified cloud security platform providing continuous visibility and cloud infrastructure control

“With Tenable Cloud Security, you have a single framework to enforce policies from code-to-cloud and across multi-cloud environments,” the company says.

Trend Micro Cloud One

Trend Micro said its Cloud One product offers “all the endpoint security capabilities you need in a single, high-performance solution”.

It offers advanced security capabilities such as cloud workload protection, network security, file storage protection, application security, and open-source security.

It said this gives businesses visibility and control over their entire IT environment.

“[Cloud One] offers smart, layered security that maximizes prevention, detection and response according to the types of endpoints in the environment,” the company said.

VMWare Cloud Web Security

VMWare describes its Cloud Web Security product as a cloud-hosted service that protects users and infrastructure accessing software as a service and Internet apps.

VMWare said its product reduces latency, improves user productivity, responds rapidly to changing threats, and offers a dashboard to let businesses manage security and network services.

“VMware Cloud Web Security offers visibility, control and compliance,” it said.