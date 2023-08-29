WordPress offers 100-year domain registrations — for R702,400

Website web content management system and hosting service WordPress has started selling domain registrations for 100 years.

Domain registrations typically last from a year to 10 years, making WordPress’s latest proposition unconventional.

“The 100-Year Plan ensures that your stories, achievements, and memories are preserved for generations to come,” WordPress said on the new product’s page.

The company is aiming for three types of users to sign up for this plan:

Families who wish to preserve their digital assets — the stories, photos, sounds, and videos that make up their rich family history — for generations to come.

Founders who want to protect and document their company’s past, present, and future.

Individuals are seeking a stable, flexible, and customised online home that can adapt to whatever changes the future of technology will bring.

“Whether it’s giving a newborn the special gift of a domain and lifetime home on the web, or something you put in your will to make sure your website and story are accessible to future generations, I hope this plan gets people and other companies thinking about building for the long term,” WordPress.com CEO and co-founder Matt Mullenweg said.

WordPress charges $38,000 (R702,411) for the 100-year plan, which includes the following features:

Enhanced ownership protocols to assist with transferring gifted websites

Multiple backups across geographically distant data centres for better data redundancy

Top-tier managed WordPress hosting, including unmetered bandwidth, best-in-class speed, and top-of-the-line security

24/7 Premier Support for dedicated and personalised backing from the expression of interest

