Business hosting boom in South Africa

South Africa’s data centre and hosting industry has seen significant growth as Internet penetration increases to far-reaching regions of the country, making it critical for businesses to have reliable and accessible online platforms.

According to Jade Benson, managing director at Absolute Hosting, the demand for business hosting services increased significantly during the Covid-19 pandemic and associated lockdowns and has continued to rise post-pandemic.

“Absolute Hosting has seen a steady increase in demand for business hosting services since the start of lockdown,” said Benson

“We attribute this increase to clients having time to start up their own businesses, or transferring their services from other hosting providers due to favourable pricing and support.”

“Post-pandemic, Absolute Hosting has seen a steady increase in demand for WordPress hosting and business email hosting as new businesses seek to have services hosted at affordable prices and establish themselves online,” he added.

Benson told MyBroadband it is constantly investing in the best technology, including the latest generation of AMD Epyc Genoa CPU-powered servers.

“Like any business with any sector, it is imperative that businesses constantly reinvest in order to offer their clients the most up-to-date and cost-effective services and solutions,” he said.

“We attribute much of the growth to our constant investment in the best technology.”

Benson added that 2023 has been Absolute Hosting’s best year to date so far, with the company onboarding new clients “on a daily basis”.

MyBroadband also asked Xneelo, Afrihost, and 1-Grid for comment, but they did not answer our questions by the time of publication.

Last year, Standard Bank’s global head of telecoms, media, and technology, Nina Triantis, said she expects the data centre market in South Africa — and across the whole Middle East and African region — to see rapid growth in the coming years.

“We expect to see a substantial wave of data centre investments across the continent, led by regional economic powerhouses like South Africa,” said Triantis.

The anticipated growth will be partly driven by connectivity and data consumption advances as smartphone penetration rises across the continent.

“The Middle East and Africa is projected to be the fastest-growing region in terms of internet user numbers in the years ahead,” added Triantis.

As Internet access expands to more far-reaching regions of South Africa, a business website is now a must-have to reach consumers and market products and services online.

However, running a website on your own infrastructure or with in-house support staff can be expensive and time-consuming, especially for smaller businesses.

A reliable and reputable web hosting provider takes over some of those technical responsibilities, including handling essential security and server maintenance in the background.

Numerous South African hosting providers offer affordable packages that are ideal for various business sizes and, because they are local, generally offer faster and more responsive support than international providers.

