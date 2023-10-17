Best cloud ERP systems in South Africa

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) software offers a broad range of benefits for South African businesses, enabling the management of several business components through a singular dashboard.

Some of the best cloud ERP systems available to South African businesses come from companies like Netsuite, Sage Intacct, ACS Embrace, Acumatica, SAP, Syspro, Seidor Africa and Microsoft.

They bring various business components into a single dashboard, including accounting, project management, procurement, risk management and compliance, and supply chain processes.

Being cloud-based, businesses can view and manage these components from anywhere, provided they have an active Internet connection.

ERP software also automates activities like quote-to-cash processes and data collection and analysis.

Local businesses invest billions a year into ERP software and systems, making it an important enterprise software field where players compete for billions in revenue.

According to a report from The Insight Partners, the cloud ERP market’s total revenue was estimated to be $59 billion (R1.1 trillion) in 2022, and it is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11.2% over the next few years.

Predictions suggest it could reach $138 billion (R2.6 trillion) by 2030.

Some of the best cloud ERP providers available to South African businesses are listed below.

Acumatica

Acumatica is a Seattle-based cloud and browser-based enterprise resource planning software provider founded in 2008.

The company’s cloud-based ERP system boasts more than 10,000 business clients, including KFC, Mitsubishi Electric, and General Motors.

It is ideal for various business types and can converge financial, manufacturing, commerce, warehouse, construction, and inventory management.

The company says its cloud ERP product is future-proof, provides real-time data on various devices, and offers flexible and transparent pricing.

Associated Computer Solutions (ACS)

Associated Computer Solutions (ACS) was founded in 1985 and offers its ACS Embrace suite as an end-to-end ERP software, with a 100% implementation success rate.

Based in South Africa, the company says it offers a “complete ERP solution” resulting from more than 37 years of development and testing.

The Embrace system covers a broad range of business operations, including finance and asset management, manufacturing, inventory and supply chain management, sales and distribution, and reporting and systems management.

“Our core focus has remained the development, implementation, and support of Embrace, a comprehensive, locally developed end-to-end ERP business software solution,” says ACS.

Oracle Netsuite

Originally NetLedger, Netsuite is a fully-fledged cloud-based ERP solutions provider owned by Oracle.

NetLedger was established in 1988 before changing its name to NetSuite in 2003. Oracle then acquired it for $9.3 billion in 2016.

It has since established itself as a leader in the industry, offering products aimed at small-to-medium businesses.

The Netsuite ERP solution is fully cloud-based and automates core business processes in finance, human resources, sales, supply chain management, and warehouse management.

Sage Intacct

Founded in 1999, Intacct was one of the first cloud-based accounting applications available, and it was acquired by Sage for $850 million 18 years later.

It says its products simplify the management of several business components, including accounting, billing, cash flow management, and monitoring orders.

The company is based in the US, but it has four other regions of operation, namely South Africa, Australia, Canada, and the UK.

SAP S/4HANA Cloud

Based in Germany, SAP is the world’s largest ERP software provider and holds several other impressive accolades, including being the largest non-US software company by revenue and the world’s third-largest listed software company by revenue.

Its S/4HANA ERP system can be deployed on-site, in-cloud, or in a hybrid setup combining the two.

However, the company says S/4HANA Cloud — the cloud-specific ERP system — offers reduced implementation costs while adhering to the industry’s best practices.

It covers daily business processes, including order-to-cash, procure-to-pay, plan-to-product, request-to-service, and core capabilities.

Microsoft Dynamics 365

Microsoft’s Dynamics 365 software comprises 12 business applications, including finance and operations, human resources, marketing, sales, and customer service.

The suite features software developed by several of Microsoft’s acquisitions, such as Axapta, Great Plains, Navision, and Solomon.

Its applications are ideal for all kinds of businesses, and Microsoft says it features artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities.

Syspro

Founded in South Africa in 1978, Syspro says its ERP product provides an all-encompassing view of various business processes.

The multinational software company is headquartered in Johannesburg, and its ERP software covers business components like accounting, distribution, and manufacturing.

Businesses can monitor warehouse and inventory management processes across supply chain and business operations from anywhere with an active Internet connection.

Seidor Africa

Seidor Africa is an IT consulting company that provides various business services and software, including cloud ERP solutions.

“Seidor specialises in the implementation and support of some of SAP’s most popular business management solutions,” it says.

It holds the accolade of being one of SAP’s platinum partners — a status reserved for its best and most innovative vendors.