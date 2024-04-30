Huawei Cloud’s biggest milestones and plans in South Africa

Huawei Cloud has seen tremendous growth in Africa in the past year, with lower latency than rival services being among its standout features.

The company became the first hyper-scale cloud services provider to launch an availability zone (AZ) in South Africa in 2019.

It not only beat global tech giants Microsoft, Amazon, and Google to this milestone but was also the first to expand to three zones.

Huawei Cloud maintains that cloud services are the future of ICT and the foundation of digital transformation.

The company positions itself as an “everything-as-a-service” provider, which includes the following elements:

Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) for global accessibility on one network

Technology-as-a-service for easy innovation and faster application modernisation

Expertise-as-a-service for shared excellence and cloud-enabled industries

This approach has helped Huawei Cloud record 58% revenue growth in Africa in 2023 and reach over 240 industry customers.

“Huawei Cloud is the fastest-growing cloud service in Africa. We are third in Africa in IaaS,” the company told MyBroadband.

Huawei Cloud has an established base of local customers and partners within the government, education and commercial sectors.

“Our direct customers vary from SMMEs to large corporates, as well as government and parastatal customers,” Huawei said.

“We also have a reseller model with several partners form part of this programme in South Africa.”

A leader in low latency

Huawei Cloud said its ambition was to provide the best cloud experience for customers in South Africa and Africa, with a key focus on building the lowest latency circle on the continent.

“Our data centres in South Africa ensure an average latency of 55ms in Southern Africa, which is ahead of peer vendors,” Huawei said.

Low latency is a critical component for many types of business applications.

The company provided the table below to illustrate the difference between its latency in Africa and those of rival services.

Huawei Cloud latency to South Africa vs the competition Latency to Johannesburg Huawei Cloud Others Angola 117.3ms 97.9ms Botswana 24.6ms 42.6ms Eswatini 65.1ms 47.1ms Kenya 73ms 288.6ms Lesotho 11.6ms 16.2ms Madagascar 184.8ms 211.9ms Mozambique 114.7ms 175.2ms Namibia 72.1ms 62.5ms Nigeria 85.9ms 242.5ms South Africa 14.6ms 23.4ms Tanzania 119.2ms 194.3ms Uganda 143.9ms 251.2ms Zambia 83.6ms 96.4ms Zimbabwe 24.2ms 39.7ms

Other reasons Huawei Cloud said businesses should consider its services include: