Huawei Cloud’s biggest milestones and plans in South Africa

Huawei Cloud has seen tremendous growth in Africa in the past year, with lower latency than rival services being among its standout features.
The company became the first hyper-scale cloud services provider to launch an availability zone (AZ) in South Africa in 2019.
It not only beat global tech giants Microsoft, Amazon, and Google to this milestone but was also the first to expand to three zones.
Huawei Cloud maintains that cloud services are the future of ICT and the foundation of digital transformation.
The company positions itself as an “everything-as-a-service” provider, which includes the following elements:
- Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) for global accessibility on one network
- Technology-as-a-service for easy innovation and faster application modernisation
- Expertise-as-a-service for shared excellence and cloud-enabled industries
This approach has helped Huawei Cloud record 58% revenue growth in Africa in 2023 and reach over 240 industry customers.
“Huawei Cloud is the fastest-growing cloud service in Africa. We are third in Africa in IaaS,” the company told MyBroadband.
Huawei Cloud has an established base of local customers and partners within the government, education and commercial sectors.
“Our direct customers vary from SMMEs to large corporates, as well as government and parastatal customers,” Huawei said.
“We also have a reseller model with several partners form part of this programme in South Africa.”
A leader in low latency
Huawei Cloud said its ambition was to provide the best cloud experience for customers in South Africa and Africa, with a key focus on building the lowest latency circle on the continent.
“Our data centres in South Africa ensure an average latency of 55ms in Southern Africa, which is ahead of peer vendors,” Huawei said.
Low latency is a critical component for many types of business applications.
The company provided the table below to illustrate the difference between its latency in Africa and those of rival services.
|Huawei Cloud latency to South Africa vs the competition
|Latency to Johannesburg
|Huawei Cloud
|Others
|Angola
|117.3ms
|97.9ms
|Botswana
|24.6ms
|42.6ms
|Eswatini
|65.1ms
|47.1ms
|Kenya
|73ms
|288.6ms
|Lesotho
|11.6ms
|16.2ms
|Madagascar
|184.8ms
|211.9ms
|Mozambique
|114.7ms
|175.2ms
|Namibia
|72.1ms
|62.5ms
|Nigeria
|85.9ms
|242.5ms
|South Africa
|14.6ms
|23.4ms
|Tanzania
|119.2ms
|194.3ms
|Uganda
|143.9ms
|251.2ms
|Zambia
|83.6ms
|96.4ms
|Zimbabwe
|24.2ms
|39.7ms
Other reasons Huawei Cloud said businesses should consider its services include:
- Cutting-edge technology — Outstanding infrastructure and full solution offerings
- Commercially attractive offerings — Competitive and flexible price models, fully-funded POC and migration support, a quarterly consumption review to ensure competitive pricing remains, and access to a partner network for enhanced sales enablement
- Extensive support — 24/7 support, including dedicated local senior business development managers and a senior solutions architect in South Africa for real-time support, as well as access to a global team support
- Training – Fully-funded monthly training and cloud certification and assistance with fully-funded exam vouchers
- Brand Marketing assistance — Support on joint marketing activities and a Marketing Development Fund
