What’s Next – CloudZA CEO Jonathan Oaker on the powerful possibilities the cloud brings to South African businesses

In this What’s Next with Aki interview, CloudZA founder and CEO Jonathan Oaker discusses the benefits cloud technology offers to South African businesses.

Oaker is an entrepreneur who is known for his visionary leadership in the cloud computing industry.

He has a background in software development, IT legacy management, and sales — which prepared him for entrepreneurship.

Before founding CloudZA, Oaker was the Sales Executive at Vodacare and held the same position at Incredible Connection.

He then joined Web Africa in 2007 as the Business Development Manager, where he worked for four years.

In 2011, Oaker became the Director of Clickworks Internet, a managed IT service business, before founding CloudZA almost ten years later in 2021.

He is now responsible for leading CloudZA as its CEO, and is committed to ensuring the company offers cutting-edge solutions to South African businesses.

Oaker also supports initiatives like the YES4YOUTH program that fosters a cloud-focused future for South Africa.

The interview

In this What’s Next interview, Oaker discusses his vision for cloud computing in South Africa and how it inspired him to start CloudZA.

He explains what big data is and details the benefits and opportunities it brings to local businesses.

Oaker then highlights the cloud-based skills young South Africans must develop to stay relevant and competitive in the job market.

He also talks about how Generative AI is reshaping South African industries and the role cloud infrastructure plays in this transformation.

Finally, Oaker explains how cloud technology can help solve many of South Africa’s biggest challenges – such as energy management and healthcare delivery.

Watch the full interview with CloudZA CEO Jonathan Oaker below.