What’s Next — Peter Kerr unpacks how S/4HANA Cloud implementations improve operational efficiency

In this What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interview, Peter Kerr discusses how cloud and AI technology are changing retail logistics.

Kerr is the Founder and Director of Argon Supply Chain Solutions and is a 20+ year veteran in logistics and transport planning.

Before founding Argon Supply Chain Solutions, Kerr worked at many other prominent companies in South Africa.

This includes working as a SAP EWM Solution Architect and Consultant for Pick n Pay, a SAP EWM Consultant for Barloworld, a Mobile Specialist for OneArch Consulting, and a SAP WM Consultant for Pioneer Foods.

Kerr is an SAP Certified Associate and Application Professional specialising in SAP solutions such as EWM, TM, SRM, WM, Mobility, and ATTP.

He also boasts a strong understanding of data collection technologies and supply chain solution architecture.

The interview

In this What’s Next interview, Kerr explains what Argon Supply Chain Solutions does and how retailers can maximise the potential of SAP S/4HANA Cloud to streamline their operations and improve efficiencies.

He unpacks why having SAP Supply Chain as part of the S/4HANA Cloud implementation is essential.

Kerr also discusses how SAP improves vendor compliance and creates better retail practices.

He concludes the interview by sharing how he sees automation and AI features impacting supply chain solutions.

Watch the interview with Peter Kerr below.