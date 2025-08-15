Google Cloud beats Azure and AWS while Huawei Cloud remains far behind

Google Cloud ranks as the most trusted cloud provider in South Africa, followed by Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services. Huawei Cloud was well behind the top players.

This was one of the findings in Analytico’s latest Business Technology Survey, which was conducted in August 2025 and completed by 1,057 respondents.

The survey results only included responses from people who were involved in selecting ICT products and services for their company.

As part of the survey, South African business decision makers were asked which cloud provider they trusted the most.

Google Cloud ranked first with 47% of the vote, well above Microsoft Azure at 27% and Amazon Web Services (AWS) on 21%.

Google’s performance is particularly impressive considering it only launched its Johannesburg cloud region, its first region in South Africa and Africa, in January 2024.

Google’s entrance was long after Microsoft launched its Azure service in Johannesburg and Cape Town in March 2019.

Amazon Web Services opened its first region on the continent in Cape Town in April 2020, a year after Microsoft’s launch.

Despite Microsoft and AWS’s head start in the local cloud market, Google Cloud has better brand awareness in South Africa.

Over the last year, the number of South African business decision makers saying they prefer Google Cloud increased from 39% to 47%.

Microsoft Azure decreased from 35% to 27%, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) declined from 22% to 21%.

Huawei Cloud, the first hyperscaler to officially launch cloud computing services in South Africa, performed poorly.

Only 3% of business decision-makers said they considered Huawei Cloud the best option for their company.

Huawei Cloud’s poor performance points to a lack of brand awareness among South African businesses. This is most likely a result of a poor marketing and media strategy.

The chart below shows the most trusted cloud providers in South Africa that IT decision-makers would select for their businesses.