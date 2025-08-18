The preferred hosting provider for South African businesses

Afrihost has emerged as the clear favourite among hosting providers for businesses in South Africa, cementing its reputation as a leader in the local market.

This is according to Analytico’s latest Business Technology Survey, conducted in August 2025 and completed by 1,057 respondents.

The survey only considered responses from individuals directly involved in selecting ICT products and services for their companies, making the results a credible reflection of actual decision-making trends in the business sector.

Respondents were asked which hosting provider they trust the most for their company, and 54% of the respondents overwhelmingly supported Afrihost, and for good reason.

Afrihost was founded in 1999 and offered competitive hosting services at a heavily discounted rate, quickly becoming one of the biggest players in the South African hosting market.

It later entered the highly competitive Internet service provider market, employing the same strategy to win customers.

Afrihost has won multiple MyBroadband awards as the top hosting provider and ISP in South Africa. Its most recent accolades include the 2025 MyBroadband awards for both top hosting provider and ISP.

Xneelo took second place with 13% of the votes. It is another veteran in the South African hosting market, originally launched in 1999 as Hetzner. It rebranded in 2019 and maintains a loyal customer base.

Axxess and Domains.co.za claimed a combined third place with an identical 9.39% each. Both of these companies are also veterans in their fields.

Axxess started out as an ISP in 1997 and was acquired by Afrihost in 2011, but is still operates as a separate brand from its headquarters in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth).

Domains.co.za is well known for being the first accredited .co.za domain registrar in South Africa. The chart below shows which hosting providers South African IT decision-makers prefer.