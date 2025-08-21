Vodacom Business becomes Google Cloud Premier Partner

Vodacom Business has announced that it is now a Premier Partner for Google Cloud and Google Workspace in the Sell Engagement Model.

It said that this marked a significant step in its mission to deliver the latest cloud connectivity solutions and managed services to businesses across South Africa and beyond.

The company said that this builds on Vodafone’s strategic 10-year global partnership with Google Cloud to expand services across Africa and Europe.

Vodacom Business said Africa’s cloud market was expanding at a 17.4% compound annual growth rate, and that the collaboration enables it to drive innovation in AI, cloud, and managed services.

“At Vodacom Business, we understand that digital transformation is no longer optional — it’s a business imperative,” said Sabelo Mabena, the executive head of cloud product development at Vodacom Business.

“Our strengthened partnership with Google Cloud enables us to provide businesses with enhanced capabilities to scale, innovate, and remain competitive in a digital-first world.”

As a Premier Partner, Vodacom Business can offer enterprise customers access to the latest Google Cloud services, which feature AI-integrated platforms.

These include Gemini Code Assist for data analysis and application development, and Google Workspace, a productivity hub that enhances collaboration.

Both platforms offer robust security and productivity features, with Google Workspace including NotebookLM for research assistance.

Google Workspace’s additional benefits enable faster workstation setup, reduced IT tickets, and improved employee experience.

With the introduction of Google Cloud Interconnect (GCI), Vodacom Business said it was empowering organisations with direct, secure, and high-speed access to these Google Cloud services.

This eliminated the need to rely on public internet connections. Businesses can now benefit from reduced latency of up to 40% ensuring seamless access to mission-critical workloads.

GCI also provides 99.99% uptime through dedicated and reliable cloud connections, alongside enhanced security with dedicated lines that protect sensitive data and operations.

In addition, customers receive a single Service Level Agreement (SLA) that integrates cloud, connectivity, and security services under one contract, simplifying cloud management and ensuring consistent, responsive support.

As a Google Cloud Premier Partner, Vodacom Business said it brings deep technical expertise and collaboration opportunities with Google Cloud engineers.

This enables businesses to leverage AI-powered tools, cost optimisation strategies, and scalable solutions that support hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Google Cloud also provides extensive training and certification programmes for Premier Partners, including on-demand, instructor-led, hybrid, and hands-on labs.

Vodacom Business said that the partnership was designed to help future-proof organisations, equipping them with the flexibility and innovation needed to support long-term growth.

“We’re pleased to welcome Vodacom as a Premier Level Partner for Google Cloud and Google Workspace in the Sell Engagement Model,” said Philip Larson, the managing director for partner programmes at Google Cloud.

“This indicates they’ve achieved a high level of certification, delivered customer success with specific Google Cloud products and services, and demonstrated the project readiness that customers need to accelerate their digital transformations.”