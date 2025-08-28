Concerns about agency responsible for South Africa’s .ZA Internet addresses

Concerns have emerged over the financial situation at the .ZA Domain Name Authority (ZADNA), with expenses significantly exceeding income and numbers in its budgets not adding up.

ZADNA is a not-for-profit organisation that manages and regulates the .za namespace. This includes appointing an overseeing registry operators that administer second-level .za domains.

For example, co.za has been administered by the same organisation for 30 years, albeit under three different names: Uniforum SA, ZA Central Registry, and ZA Registry Consortium (ZARC).

Uniforum (now ZARC) also took over and has been administering org.za, net.za, and web.za for several years.

South Africa has several other second-level domains, including gov.za, mil.za, ac.za, edu.za, alt.za, nom.za, law.za, each administered by different people or organisations.

ZADNA is accountable to the South African Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, but does not receive government funding.

This means it is exempt from complying with the Public Finance Management Act. However, it does submit and present performance reports to Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Communications.

ZADNA’s income is derived from domain registration and renewal fees charged on domains that end with the .za country code top-level domain.

In July, it announced that the wholesale prices on ZARC-administered domains would increase from R61 to R65 per year from 1 October 2025. Over the next three years, these wholesale prices will increase as follows:

2024/25 — 5.23%

2025/26 — 6.56%

2026/27 — 6.15%

ZADNA said these figures will be confirmed annually in July, based on the prevailing Consumer Price Index (CPI), allowing for industry implementation in October every year.

In its 2024/25 annual performance plan, presented to the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee last year, ZADNA’s budgeted revenue for the year was just under R21.1 million.

With all other sources of income included, ZADNA’s approved revenue budget for the financial year was over R28.6 million.

After subtracting all expenses, ZADNA budgeted an annual deficit of R670,413.35. However, in its reports to Parliament during the year, ZADNA’s losses have been much higher.

ZADNA prepares quarterly performance reports, which it presents to Parliament half-yearly. Adding up its quarterly figures yields an annual deficit of over R2.1 million — more than triple the budget.

Questioned about this, a ZADNA spokesperson said that the reports reflect losses higher than what was projected due to unfulfilled debtors’ obligations. “ZADNA is currently pursuing debt recovery,” they said.

Asked whether ZADNA was in financial crisis, ZADNA CEO Molehe Wesi said, “Generally, ZADNA is not in a financial crisis.”

Dressing up the numbers

One major issue that emerged when comparing ZADNA’s approved budget to the reports presented in Parliament is that the budgetary figures in its quarterly reports do not add up to the annual amounts.

This raises concerns that ZADNA was dressing up its numbers to hide the reality of its financial situation from Parliament.

Specifically, ZADNA has been consistently underreporting its quarterly total income budget, suggesting that its income was 3% below budget when in reality it is over 16% lower.

It has also reported much higher quarterly expenditure budgets than indicated by the figure in the approved annual budget.

This significantly increased the deficit ZADNA claimed it had budgeted for, making it seem as though it contained costs when in reality it had significantly overshot its budget.

ZADNA’s approved budget provided for an annual deficit of R670,413. However, in its quarterly reports to Parliament, ZADNA claimed that it had actually budgeted for an over R5-million deficit.

This makes its R2.1 million annual deficit look like a victory, rather than the dismal failure it would be when compared to the deficit in ZADNA’s approved budget.

Queried about this, ZADNA’s spokesperson said, “We are reviewing some of the figures you cited in your enquiry.”

Budget item Approved budget (2024/25) Quarterly report budgets % Difference Quarterly actuals Total income R28,630,085 R24,630,078 -16.24% R23,929,854 — Q1 R5,957,973 R5,787,918 — Q2 R5,957,973 R5,838,342 — Q3 R6,053,656 R5,738,073 — Q4 R6,660,476 R6,565,521 Total expenses R28,550,499 R29,781,261 -4.31% R25,934,467 — Q1 R6,420,358 R6,046,231 — Q2 R6,895,122 R6,503,458 — Q3 R7,545,357 R7,174,903 — Q4 R8,920,424 R6,209,875 Surplus/deficit -R670,413 -R5,151,182 -668% -R2,104,612 — Q1 -R462,384 -R258,312 — Q2 -R937,149 -R665,116 — Q3 -R1,491,701 -R1,436,830 — Q4 -R2,259,948 R255,646

Cashing in investments

Another major concern was that Wesi disclosed to Parliament in May 2025 that ZADNA had withdrawn funds from its investment accounts due to cash flow problems.

“We had a lower investment income in Q3 and Q4 due to cash flow needs that we needed to cater for,” Wesi told the committee.

“There was, of course, approved withdrawal from the call accounts or the investment accounts.”

At the same time, Wesi and ZADNA chairperson Palesa Legoze told the committee that ZADNA remained in a good financial position.

“This presentation speaks, at very high level, of the good standing and the performance of ZADNA,” Wesi stated.

ANC MP and acting committee chair Shaik Imraan Subrathie challenged Wesi on their claims that ZADNA was in a strong financial position. However, Wesi did not provide a direct answer.

“In terms of the long-term and short-term investments, I will get the figures of the long-term investments for the committee members and respond in writing. However, we do have a positive balance,” Wesi said.

“With regards to short-term investments, that’s where we have expensed quite hard. However, I’ll provide a written submission with plans to ensure that we are liquid going forward.”

Wesi was appointed as ZADNA CEO in 2020 on a five-year contract. MyBroadband asked whether ZADNA planned to renew his contract or appoint a new CEO.

“In preparation for the CEO’s contract end, the board initiated necessary processes to ensure stability and continuity,” ZADNA’s spokesperson said.

“To allow these processes to conclude, the Board has extended the CEO’s contract by 12 months.”