What’s Next — LSD Open’s Deon Stroebel unpacks the importance of business modernisation

In this What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interview, Deon Stroebel discusses the importance of cloud modernisation and the role humans play in the age of AI and automation.

Stroebel is the Chief Innovation Officer at LSD Open and has worked at the company for over 11 years.

Before assuming his current post, Stroebel held other notable positions at LSD Open, including Executive for the Cloud Business, Chief Commercial Officer, and Head of Solutions.

Along with this, he has worked at various leading companies and held key roles such as:

HOD/Wholesale Division Manager — DataPathway

— DataPathway Head of Wholesale — Branded Internet

— Branded Internet Director — Power Woman Project South Africa

Using the experience he earned across these roles, Stroebel now oversees a portfolio of LSD Open initiatives spanning open-source consulting, DevOps, Hyperscalers, AI, and cloud-native transformation.

Stroebel is focused on building platforms, services, and processes that reduce the barriers to adopting modern technologies.

The interview

In this What’s Next interview, Stroebel explains what LSD Open does, before unpacking the biggest challenges facing companies looking to modernise their systems.

He outlines how LSD Open works with its clients to help them modernise their systems and why he believes it is important for companies to embrace new technologies.

Stroebel also discusses AI and why he believes it is valuable to a forward-thinking company, as well as noting the critical role humans still play in modernised systems.

He concludes the interview by sharing how companies interested in working with LSD Open can contact them.



Watch the interview with Deon Stroebel below.