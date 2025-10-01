Truth about IT problem at one of South Africa’s biggest online shopping delivery companies

The Courier Guy says it was not offline on Tuesday, but experienced an outage on its website due to a Domain Name System (DNS) problem with its hosting provider.

This affected access for some users to The Courier Guy’s website, but did not impact services or deliveries on the day.

“Deliveries were not impacted and in fact we had a record day yesterday with both bookings and deliveries,” said The Courier Guy chief marketing officer Samantha Swanepoel.

“There was limited disruption for some customers; however, we continued to communicate with them, providing them with alternative ways in which to complete their bookings and get their goods delivered.”

Swanepoel’s clarification comes after reports yesterday that The Courier Guy was offline, with customers reporting that its booking portal was unavailable.

Sources in South Africa’s e-commerce industry said the company told them yesterday that it was working on resolving the issue as soon as possible.

A customer support agent said to try booking deliveries through the app rather than using the company’s website.

Founded 25 years ago by Stephen Gleisner, The Courier Guy is one of South Africa’s most popular and widely used e-commerce delivery services.

As of early 2025, The Courier Guy had 22 depots and over 200 kiosks. It also runs one of the biggest locker collection services, Pudo, which has grown to over 1,200 locations.

The Covid-19 pandemic’s boost to e-commerce helped accelerate the company’s growth in the past few years.

In 2021, it completed 12.5 million deliveries, averaging over 34,200 per day. By 2023, that had increased to 16.5 million deliveries, roughly 45,200 daily.

As of 2024, The Courier Guy employed 7,400 people — including 2,500 drivers — and its new owners planned to hire another 2,800 staff.

Gleisner was managing director and majority owner until March 2024, when the company was sold to Adenia Capital and co-investors DEG, Proparco, and South Suez.

Debt financing for the transaction was provided by RMB, and advisors included PWC for financial and tax due diligence, Webber Wentzel for legal guidance, and EY for ESG due diligence.

Although the financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, Adenia said it would look to capitalise on the significant growth opportunities within South Africa’s last-mile delivery sector.

These opportunities were driven by the exponential growth of e-commerce and the introduction of global marketplace giants to the country.

“South Africa’s e-commerce market is expected to reach US$16.3 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of 15%, according to a RationalStat report,” Adenia said.

“With rising demand for a fast and reliable online shopping journey, the importance of trust and reliability at the final step of delivering a parcel — at the last mile — cannot be overstated.”