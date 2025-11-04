South Africa’s world-class data centre the size of a shopping centre

Africa Data Centres is expanding its Samrand Data Centre in Johannesburg, which is widely seen as the top data centre in Africa.

The Samrand Data Centre was constructed by Standard Bank in 2010 for R1.6 billion to serve as its primary data facility.

The Tier 4 data centre featured its own electricity sub-station and fully redundant terrestrial, wireless, and satellite connectivity.

The Johannesburg facility has been purpose-built to offer maximum levels of security and reliability, a requirement for demanding financial services organisations.

It is also unique in its configuration, featuring complete redundancy across all power and cooling.

It was the most advanced data centre in South Africa, but the costs associated with the facility put pressure on Standard Bank.

The 27,000 square meter facility, situated on a 65,000 square meter site, costs around R1 million per month in maintenance costs.

Within a few years of building the Samrand Data Centre, Standard Bank tried to sell it for around R2 billion. This high price tag scared most interested parties.

In 2020, Africa Data Centres struck a deal to acquire the world-class data centre from Standard Bank.

At the time, Africa Data Centres said the deal would prove highly disruptive to the South African data centre and colocation market.

It consolidated Africa Data Centres’ position as the largest pan-African provider of interconnected, carrier and cloud-neutral data centres.

Former Chief Executive Stéphane Duproz explained that the facility redefined the data centre experience for regional, continental, and global customers.

“The acquisition marks a significant extension to Africa Data Centres’ pan-Africa network of interconnected, carrier and cloud-neutral data centres,” he said.

“It cements our continent-leading position and will further accelerate Africa’s digital transformation.”

Africa Data Centres’ Samrand facility expansion

In 2022, Africa Data Centres started the expansion of its Samrand facility, increasing its capacity from 10MW of IT load to 40MW.

Former Africa Data Centres CEO Tesh Durvasula explained at the time that the expansion would happen in multiple phases.

The construction of the first phase commenced in August 2022 and delivered 20MW across eight data halls. The next phase will add an additional 10MW by the end of 2025.

“The infrastructure will be fully modular with all critical plant rooms being prefabricated off-site,” Durvasula said at the time.

While construction is ongoing, the Samrand Data Centre continues to serve clients and offer world-class service levels.

It features complete redundancy across all power and cooling components, unrivalled physical security, and seamless scalability for expansion.

It is fully carrier- and cloud-neutral and is available on an open-access basis, giving modern technology-driven enterprises the confidence to innovate and grow.

It has become the preferred choice for many organisations, especially those in the financial services sector that require the highest standards of security and resilience.

Multiple security layers, including a combination of physical security, biometric access control, and CCTV systems, guarantee its on-site security.

Its fire detection and suppression system includes low-pressure gas systems in the data halls, which are triggered by double knock detection of a fire alarm.

It initially offered 6,000 square meters of white space, which will grow to 14,400 square meters following the expansion.

Its colocation offering includes private cages, secure racks, cross-connects, and power metering.

Expansion in South Africa continues

Hardy Pemhiwa, President and Group CEO of Cassava Technologies

Cassava Technologies, which owns Africa Data Centres, recently announced a strategic investment by STANLIB Infrastructure Investments.

This investment is aimed at accelerating the rapid expansion of Africa Data Centres’ footprint in South Africa.

The strategic partnership will enable Africa Data Centres to meet the growing demand for digital infrastructure in the country.

The investment will drive the expansion and development of AI-ready data centres at Africa Data Centres campuses in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Hardy Pemhiwa, President and Group CEO of Cassava Technologies, said the partnership will strengthen the company’s South African operations.

“It provides us the scale to serve major hyperscalers and enterprises as they rapidly increase their demand for high-capacity connectivity and cloud services,” he said.

Africa Data Centres currently operates seven data centre facilities across Africa, serving more than 400 enterprise and hyperscale customers.

Samrand Data Centre expansion photos