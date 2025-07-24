South Africa milked dry

Over the past thirty years, the South African government has repeatedly sold off its crown jewels, gutted the best-performing assets in its portfolio of state-owned companies, and squandered the proceeds.

It has also used its entities as job-creation and transformation vehicles, often overburdening state-owned enterprises with employees they don’t have work for.

One sobering example is the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), whose CEO, Nomsa Chabeli, recently reminded a joint sitting of Parliamentary committees how the public broadcaster fell into financial distress.

She said that, between 1996 and 1998, six radio stations that had become significant commercial players were carved out from the SABC and sold to private entities.

Those six stations were Highveld Stereo (now 947), Jacaranda FM, KFM, East Coast Radio, Algoa FM, and Radio Oranje (now OFM).

The proceeds from the sales were not reinvested in the SABC, but instead absorbed into the national fiscus.

“There was a fire sale of SABC assets, and we sit here today having to compete against radio stations that belonged to the SABC that now take away revenue from us,” Chabeli said.

While the full history is more nuanced, Chabeli’s core point is accurate. Former President Nelson Mandela’s administration sold off six prime SABC radio stations for roughly R500 million.

It then extracted the windfall. Although it is unknown what the money was used for, as National Treasury subsumed it, it is important to note that the ANC inherited a heavily indebted South Africa in 1994.

This included $13.6 billion (R112.3 billion at the time) of foreign debt carried over from the Apartheid government after it imposed a debt standstill due to political unrest in 1985 and 1986.

National Treasury repaid the last $6.885 billion (R56.85 billion) in late August 2001. In 1997, South Africa’s debt as a percentage of GDP was 48.2%. By the 2000/01 financial year, it had decreased to 44.3%.

Government forced to sell, but not extract

Jay Naidoo, former Minister of Posts, Telecommunications, and Broadcasting

The reason the Mandela administration sold the six radio stations was because it was compelled to do so by the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA), a forerunner of Icasa.

The IBA was established as part of the Convention for a Democratic South Africa (Codesa) negotiations and tasked with ending the SABC’s monopoly on radio and free-to-air TV.

This was intended to achieve two policy objectives: creating a competitive and diverse media landscape and economic transformation through Black Economic Empowerment.

Through the divestiture, government helped create Kagiso Media. Another key player that emerged out of the sale was Primedia.

The SABC, on the other hand, retained an extensive portfolio of public service assets. These included three TV channels and eleven radio stations in various official languages with which to fulfil its new, expanded public service mandate.

Simply put, it was handed a costly and expansive nation-building mandate while simultaneously being stripped of its most lucrative commercial assets, which could have cross-subsidised that mandate.

However, while government was legally required to sell the radio stations, it could have chosen to reinvest the money in the SABC to ensure its commercial arm could keep funding its public services.

In fact, the SABC would have been legally entitled to the proceeds, but former minister Jay Naidoo pushed for an amendment to the Broadcasting Act to allow government to keep the money.

The move also had the support of the National Party, with Marthinus van Schalkwyk saying at the time that government should get the money from selling the radio stations, per the principles of privatisation.

This was despite the SABC warning at the time that it not only needed the proceeds of the sale, but also extra government funding to fulfil its mandate of broadcasting in all 11 languages.

In a May 2025 briefing to Parliament’s portfolio committee on communications, the SABC revealed that only a handful of its stations and channels were currently profitable, as summarised below.

SABC Platform Annual Profit/loss SABC 1 R495.2 million Metro FM R279.6 million Ukhozi FM R203.2 million Lesedi FM R22.7 million Thobela FM -R2.9 million 5FM -R21.5 million Good Hope FM -R32.5 million SABC 3 -R109.2 million SABC 2 -R132.9 million RSG, Radio 2000, Motweseding FM, Ikwekewezi FM, Ligwalagwala FM -R466.2 million

SABC radio frequency spectrum reclaimed and sold

Twenty-five years after the radio fire sale, Chabeli said government once again sold SABC assets without reinvesting any of the proceeds into the public broadcaster — this time, its ultra-high-frequency TV bands.

Broadcasters like the SABC and eMedia had to vacate their analogue TV bands to allow the 2022 auction of high-demand cellular frequency spectrum to raise almost R14.5 billion for the national fiscus.

Although it is difficult to isolate how much mobile network operators paid for spectrum previously occupied by the SABC, it’s fair to say it was worth billions.

Chabeli warned Parliament that the SABC doesn’t currently have a sustainable financial model that would help it overcome its existential threat.

“We currently have no access to capital or working capital,” she said, adding that despite their size and generating more than R5 billion in revenue, the SABC doesn’t even have an overdraft.

“We are seen as another state-owned company where our bankers feel we do not deserve access to an overdraft, because they are risk-averse when it comes to us,” said Chabeli.

“We also don’t have loan guarantees despite our sound governance and achieving our first unqualified audit in more than 10 years.”

Reducing headcount

Nomsa Chabeli, SABC Group CEO

Another issue many state-owned companies in financial distress face is that laying off employees to help ensure the organisation’s sustainability is incredibly challenging for them.

Chabeli said that the SABC was undertaking measures to rationalise its human resources costs, which included identifying redundant positions.

She explained that this was part of a broader strategy to manage costs, alongside other austerity measures, and that the SABC’s strategic approach was to “pivot or perish”.

“We always say we do not have a turnaround strategy, we have a strategy for the future because we don’t believe you can turn things around.”

However, on a presentation slide that Chabeli did not speak to, the SABC stated that large-scale headcount reduction was difficult.

It said there was resistance from trade unions and employees, which contributed to an unstable environment. “A well-considered, nuanced approach is required,” it said.