Vodacom should pay Please Call Me idea-man R3.12 million

By entertaining the concept of awarding Nkosana Kenneth Makate a share of hypothetical revenues earned by Please Call Me as compensation for his idea, Vodacom opened the door for a decade-long legal battle.

Perhaps Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub thought he was being generous in resolving the long-running dispute with Makate. Instead, his decision backfired.

Rather than treating Makate like any Vodacom employee who presented an interesting product idea, worth a maximum of R1 million (R3.12 million with inflation from 2001 to 2025), Joosub offered him R47 million.

To understand the mistake, one must consider the first Constitutional Court ruling, which was handed down in April 2016 after a prolonged legal battle about a reward for Makate’s “Buzzing Option” idea.

The Constitutional Court ordered Vodacom and Makate’s teams to negotiate reasonable compensation in good faith. It also had the foresight to designate a deadlock-breaker.

The Court selected the Vodacom CEO as the deadlock breaker in an attempt to honour a 2001 email from former product development head Philip Geissler.

Geissler had assured Makate that if Please Call Me proved successful, he would speak to then-CEO Alan Knott-Craig about “rewards” for his idea.

However, he also cautioned, albeit more diplomatically, that there likely wouldn’t be an additional cash reward for doing your job.

As anticipated by the Constitutional Court, negotiations between Vodacom and Makate ended in deadlock. Makate’s team demanded R20 billion, and Vodacom countered with R10 million.

This resulted in the matter being placed on Joosub’s desk for a final determination. Vodacom and Joosub did everything by the book and followed the guidance of the Constitutional Court to the letter.

However, in the R47 million offer to Makate, Joosub and Vodacom’s legal team was far too generous and opened the door for the legal mess that followed.

Court papers revealed that Joosub had used four models to determine compensation for Makate:

A 2001 “looking forward model”, resulting in R51.5 million of compensation

An employee model, resulting in R21.8 million in compensation

A Time Value Lock (TVL) model, resulting in R38.1 million in compensation

A revenue share model, resulting in R42.2 million in compensation

He then used the two most favourable models, looking forward and revenue share, and averaged the present-day outcomes to reach the R47 million offer to Makate.

The revenue-sharing model retrospectively determined what Vodacom would have paid Makate for using his idea under a five-year contract concluded in 2001.

This is the business model that Vodacom used to negotiate compensation for third-party service providers.

Unsurprisingly, Makate’s team jumped on this model even though, unlike a service provider, he did not design, fund, or implement Please Call Me.

They returned to court to argue that Joosub had erred in his calculations. They said he was low-balling the revenue figures and should have calculated Makate’s share over 20 years, not five.

Based on the models Makate’s team filed in court, he believed he was owed anywhere from R29 billion to R126 billion, interest included, for his idea.

Makate obtained a favourable ruling in the High Court, which Vodacom challenged in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

In 2024, the SCA sided with Makate, ruling that he should receive a percentage of the revenue generated by the service.

However, the court bungled the order, stating that Vodacom should pay Makate between 5% and 7.5% revenue share, amounting to anything from R29 billion to R55 billion.

Vodacom challenged the judgment and obtained a victory in a second Constitutional Court hearing. The apex court was scathing of the SCA, saying it had presided over a total failure of justice.

The Constitutional Court especially emphasised that the SCA had not considered Vodacom’s evidence and arguments criticising the models Makate’s team had presented to the court.

What Makate should have been offered

Although hindsight is a perfect science, the true Please Call Me inventor, Ari Kahn, has consistently highlighted that Makate did nothing more than come up with an idea.

He said Makate is not the originator of the service. If he had not come up with the idea, Vodacom would still have copied MTN to launch the service.

Kahn highlighted that Makate’s “Buzzing Option” idea, allowing a user without airtime to dial a phone number and give a missed call, was not technically possible.

He explained that a mobile call could only mature to a ringing state if the user had credit on their account.

Consequently, the proposal did not progress beyond an idea. Even skilled engineers at Vodacom could not reduce it to practice.

This is why there is a clear distinction between ideas and inventions. Inventions are required by law to be reduced to practice.

Kahn, who was a contractor for MTN in the early 2000s, said Makate’s proposal was completely different from the Please Call Me service that Vodacom ultimately implemented.

What is clear is that Makate did present Vodacom with an idea, which the company valued. It may have even helped it to develop the service slightly faster.

Vodacom has a rand value for ideas. It runs an Ideation programme to encourage employees to come up with ideas to help the company.

An exceptional idea that produces great value for the company will earn the employee up to R1 million after tax.

This is precisely what Makate offered Vodacom — an idea. He was not a service provider who could negotiate a revenue share contract.

This means that a reasonable offer to Makate for his idea would be R3.12 million, considering inflation over the last 24 years.

A version of this article was published by Newsday and is reproduced with permission. This is an opinion piece and does not necessarily reflect the views of Newsday or MyBroadband.