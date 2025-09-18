There are dumb ideas, and then there is this

The chairman of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Trade, Industry, and Competition, Mzwandile Masina, has reopened calls for all data bundles to be valid for a minimum of three years.

This follows a meeting in which the National Consumer Commission (NCC), the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa), and the Competition Commission presented their views on the subject.

“Data bundles and prepaid vouchers should be subject to Section 63 of the CPA, which requires a three-year validity period unless a longer period is agreed upon,” a statement issued on Masina’s behalf said.

It also said the committee emphasised that access to affordable data was critical to society, as it was the gateway to accessing information in this economy.

“In particular, it was unacceptable that unused data or minutes should expire, as often vulnerable groups of people use their last money to purchase these bundles,” the committee said.

The committee believed this constituted unfair and exploitative trade practices, effectively denying large parts of society access to information to improve their livelihoods.

“Thus, it appeared that business was putting profits before the protection of consumers,” it said.

“Therefore, according to the committee, there is a need for more stringent legislation to protect consumers from these practices.”

This is not only ground South African legislators and regulators have covered before, it’s an incredibly dumb idea.

While having all data bundles in South Africa last a minimum of three years sounds fantastic on paper, poor people would be hardest hit in the immediate aftermath of implementing such regulations.

Mobile operators offer hourly, daily, and weekly data bundles at cheaper prices than monthly, six-monthly, or yearly packages.

The magical thinking in the halls of Parliament appears to be that operators should be able to charge the same price for a one-hour bundle, but have it last three years.

However, what is more likely to happen is that mobile operators’ cheap 1GB+ products will disappear, leaving low-income people with bundles denominated in megabytes within their price range.

Several factors come into play when pricing data products, particularly network dimensioning, capacity planning, and breakage.

Breakage is where customers don’t use or consume everything they’ve paid for, and what is left over can be resold to another customer.

Restaurant buffets are a simple example of this. Customers who eat below the average amount budgeted in the price help cover the cost of those who eat more than the average amount.

However, unlike a buffet, mobile data is generally sold with a usage limit, or cap. Therefore, the breakage is already priced into the product. If regulators were to strip breakage out of the business model, prices would increase.

Bundles with longer validity already exist

Toyota in-car Wi-Fi data bundles Bundle size 30 days 12 months Price difference 10GB R299 (+3GB) R429 43.5% 20GB R349 (+3GB) R629 79.4% 30GB R449 (+3GB) R929 106.9%

Mobile data bundles with longer validity periods already exist on the market, allowing us to estimate the pricing impact of regulations forcing a change to multi-year expiry periods.

The table above summarises the price difference between a 30-day and 12-month Vodacom data bundle offered for Toyota’s in-vehicle Wi-Fi services installed in some cars.

It shows that the price difference gets more pronounced as the bundle size increases. This is to be expected, as larger bundles are more likely to have some data left over at the end of a month.

The effect of these commercial and technical factors is also evident in contract products where subscribers commit to paying a certain amount every month.

That commitment allows the operator to provide much more value. For example, Vodacom currently offers a two-year contract package for R299 per month with 100GB of anytime and 100GB of off-peak data.

Offering better prices in exchange for guaranteed income from customers is a standard business practice across many different industries.

For example, Disney+ lets subscribers choose to pay R159 per month or R1,590 up front for the year, effectively giving those who commit long-term two months “free”.

Considering the diversity of mobile products on the market, including ones with extended validity periods, it is unclear what South African consumers will gain from Parliament’s attempt to remove options from the market.

What is old is new again

This is not the first time South Africa’s regulators have considered forcing mobile operators to offer a minimum three-year validity period on all data, voice, and SMS bundles.

As Masina noted in his statement, the National Consumer Commission and Icasa signed a Memorandum of Understanding several years ago to align their work.

The NCC wanted business practices in the sector to adhere to consumer protection provisions. The focus of the work has been on data billing, data expiry, and international roaming.

Viewed from a different perspective, the NCC wanted to use Icasa as a shield to enforce its interpretation of the Consumer Protection Act as it applies to telecommunications.

Attempting to upend the business models of South Africa’s mobile network operators would no doubt have led to legal action, which the NCC did not want to face — at least not alone.

“On expiry of data, engagement with industry was to assess business practices in relation to expiry of data and ‘unused’ minutes,” the Parliamentary committee stated.

“This culminated in the publication of the 2018 ICASA amended End User and Subscriber Service Charter Regulations.”

The regulations included provisions for mobile operators to enable consumers to monitor their usage and control spend, rollover and transfer unused data, and disallow out-of-bundle billing without consent.

Notably, the regulations ultimately excluded provisions for restricting the validity periods of bundles below a specific duration.

Icasa also ended up softening its regulations on out-of-bundle billing. It allowed operators to continue billing out of bundle, provided they used the prevailing in-bundle rate for doing so.