The Ethereum miners making over R100,000 per day

Ethereum is the second-largest cryptocurrency in the world, according to market capitalisation, and can be mined using consumer graphics cards.

This has lead to many cryptocurrency enthusiasts building PCs with multiple graphics cards to mine Ethereum.

Depending on the size of your rig, mining Ethereum can be lucrative – particularly once you have paid off your hardware, and taken electricity and cooling costs into account.

Pools and Workers

Most miners don’t mine alone, however, as it is usually more efficient to mine to a “pool”.

Pools allow miners to share their hashing power, working together to confirm blocks and share block rewards – based on the amount of mining power contributed.

When you set up an Ethereum mining rig, you can designate a pool for it to mine to and a destination wallet address.

The pool reads your mining rig as a single worker and monitors your hash rate and mining income, paying out your earned Ethereum to your wallet at set intervals.

If you have invested in multiple mining rigs and they are all mining to the same wallet address, the pool registers them as different workers, but adds their mining power together.

Certain Ethereum mining pools list the top-performing miners according to their hash rates, along with their predicted and past earnings.

We looked at how much the top miners on the ethermine and nanopool Ethereum mining pools earn in one day – as detailed below.

Miners

It must be noted that a mining address does not necessarily refer to an individual person, and could comprise of multiple people mining to the same address.

Estimated earnings per day are calculated based on average block time, average difficulty, difficulty change tendency, and the average hash rate of the miner.

Earnings are shown in Ethereum per day, which were converted to rand using the price of Ethereum on 7 September.

The hash rates, pools, number of workers, and estimated earnings per day of the top miners are shown below.

Miner Address: 0xb9e33a4a1dba378925b7f20d21b5ab2d78ad58f0

Pool – nanopool

Hash rate – 239.0GH/s

Workers – 1,945

Estimated earnings per day – R156,841

Miner Address: 0x14ec61d3c6745807b03c3164d647e1aea4c88f14

Pool – nanopool

Hash rate – 233.8GH/s

Workers – 1,859

Estimated earnings per day – R155,266

Miner Address: 0x8aec081e391d275dc0fb8e4697fc252359d353f8

Pool – ethermine

Hash rate – 154.3GH/s

Workers – 8

Estimated earnings per day – R95,357

Miner Address: 0xa65f825e4f82c26aee244512cba7add256bc0788