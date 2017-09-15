Cryptocurrency exchanges in China ordered to close – Report

Authorities in China have ordered cryptocurrency exchanges in the country to halt trading, reported Reuters

“All trading exchanges must by midnight of 15 September publish a notice to make clear when they will stop all cryptocurrency trading and announce a stop to new user registrations,” stated a government notice.

The notice said trading platforms should tell the government by 20 September how they will handle funds to ensure investors’ interests are protected.

News of the crackdown on cryptocurrency trading follows BTCChina shutting down in the country – effective from the end of September.

Smaller Chinese exchanges ViaBTC, YoBTC, and Yunbi followed suit, while larger competitors like OkCoin and Huobi have remained silent.