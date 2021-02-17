What’s Next – In conversation with Sean Sanders

Sean Sanders is an expert in technology entrepreneurship, fintech, and portfolio management.

He is the founder and Chief Executive Officer at Revix, an intelligent investment management platform.

Revix aims to bring simplicity, trust and great customer service to the crypto investment space by letting anyone created a diversified portfolio or bundle of the world’s top cryptocurrencies.

Sanders is a CFA Charterholder who comes from an investment background, having previously worked at Venture Capital firm Knife Capital, at Sabvest as a tech analyst, and at General Pacific Management Services as a portfolio manager.

Sanders has also founded three start-ups: Sataya, an event-driven proprietary trading firm; Blocktree Capital, a crypto-asset advisory firm; and Application Portal, a multi-purpose online university application system.

In this What’s Next interview, Sanders shares his outlook on how the cryptocurrency market will fare over the next five years.

Sanders explains – in the context of cryptocurrencies recently reaching all-time high levels – what upsides are left for investors.

He also discusses the investment products that Revix offers including an explanation of how their crypto bundles work.

Sanders touches on the crypto regulatory landscape in South Africa and explains how Revix set up their fee structure.

Sanders concludes the interview by providing insight into Revix’s plans for the future.

The full interview with Sean Sanders is embedded below. You can see all What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interviews here.