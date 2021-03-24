You can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin – Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced that people in the United States can now buy a Tesla using Bitcoin.

Musk said on Twitter that Tesla is using only internal and open-source software and operates Bitcoin nodes directly.

The Bitcoin paid to Tesla to purchase a vehicle will be retained as Bitcoin, and not converted to fiat currency.

The Tesla CEO added that “Pay by Bitcoin” capability will be made available outside the United States later this year.

Earlier this year Musk helped to boost the Bitcoin price after he declared he was a supporter of the largest cryptocurrency.

“Bitcoin is really on the verge of getting broad acceptance by conventional finance people,” Musk said.

In February Tesla announced that it has invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoin, making it the biggest company yet to back the cryptocurrency.

At the time Tesla also announced it would begin accepting the digital token as a form of payment for its electric cars.

The latest announcement from Musk is confirmation that this payment method has now been implemented and is available to United States citizens.

Elon Musk Bitcoin announcement