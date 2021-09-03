Twitter to allow tipping with Bitcoin

Twitter could add Bitcoin payments to their Tip Jar feature — a leak revealed on Wednesday.

Until now, followers have been able to send regular currency to content creators using the feature, but it is likely that they’ll soon be able to use Bitcoin to tip.

Launched earlier this year, Tip Jar allows content creators to receive tips through Bandcamp, Patreon, Paypal, Venmo, and Cash App.

In a Tweet on Wednesday, Alessandro Paluzzi, a researcher known for accurately leaking new social media features, indicated that another payment method would be added to Tip Jar.



Paluzzi shared images on his Twitter account outlining how creators would be notified about being able to receive Bitcoin through the platform.

Shortly after the leak, Twitter’s Head of Consumer Products, Kayvon Beykpour, confirmed that the social network is working on implementing the cryptocurrency into its Tip Jar platform.

Twitter will use Strike’s services to generate Bitcoin invoices through the Lightning Network.

According to the leaked image, this would enable faster transactions with lower fees than Bitcoin’s primary network.

The inclusion of Bitcoin into Tip Jar comes after Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey revealed that his other company, Square, was considering making a hardware wallet for the cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin Treasuries, a site dedicated to tracking corporations that acquire caches of bitcoin, reports that Square currently holds 8,027 bitcoin on its books which it acquired for around $220,000,000 (R3.3 billion). That bitcoin is now worth around R5.7 billion.

Now Read: Twitter launches Super Follows