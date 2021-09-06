Dale Steyn releasing limited edition NFT collectibles

South African pace bowler Dale Steyn announced on Monday that he is releasing a set of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the OpenSea platform.

Steyn retired from professional cricket last week. The NFTs each commemorate a key milestone in his career.

“For the past 16 years, cricket has been my life, my passion, and my love, and looking back they have been 16 years of incredible moments and indelible memories,” Steyn said.

“So I thought it would be great to celebrate my retirement, and to honour these memories, by releasing four limited edition NFTs, each commemorating a special moment in my career.”

Steyn released four NFTs at 14:00 Central Africa Time on Monday, 6 September 2021. They each represent a key moment in his career and memories that were personal to him.

“Three of the NFTs represent a specific milestone in my career — my debut wicket, my 100th wicket, and my record-breaking 422nd wicket,” Steyn said.

“The fourth, and rarest, showcases my entire career.”

Each NFT includes various extras aside from the digital artwork and token, such as opportunities to chat with Steyn over Zoom and actual match balls and memorabilia.

A one-on-one personal net session with Steyn in Cape Town for one NFT holder will also be available.

“There are a few terms and conditions, but whoever is holding the Career Highlights NFT on 31 July 2022 will be given the opportunity to participate in a net session with me,” Steyn explained.

“It will be up to them if they want to bowl at me or have me bowl at them.”

While the NFTs commemorating Steyn’s debut and 100th wicket will have a fixed price, the other two — the 422nd Wicket and the Career Highlights NFT — will each be auctioned on OpenSea.

The 422nd Wicket auction closes at 14:00 Central Africa Time on 11 September 2021, and the Career Highlights auction ends on 12 September 2021 at 12:00 (noon) Central Africa Time.

The four NFTs available are: