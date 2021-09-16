Cryptocurrencies entice US state and city governments — S&P

U.S. state and local governments are growing more interested in investing in cryptocurrencies in their pension funds and accepting digital currencies as payments for taxes and services, according to S&P Global Ratings.

On the investment side, the outsized returns that cryptocurrencies have generated during a period of low bond yields have made some pension plans more interested, according to S&P’s Sept. 15 note. Over the 12 months ended Aug. 20, Bitcoin and Ethereum have had respective returns of 326% and 745%, S&P analysts wrote.

While these returns can fluctuate wildly — in 2018 Bitcoin fell around 75% — recent gains may make the digital currencies hard for pensions to ignore, S&P wrote. Investing in crypto can boost a pension’s credit risk, because the cash out value for the currency can change fast, S&P wrote.

Some public retirement plans have already started investing crypto-related assets. New Jersey’s Common Pension Fund D has small holdings in blockchain and digital holding companies, according to S&P. Two pension plans in Fairfax, Virginia have invested in crypto assets, including digital currencies and related companies.

For payments, some governments have been exploring or even testing out the technology. In 2018, Ohio began accepting Bitcoin payments for state business levies including sales tax, a program suspended in 2019. The city of Williston, North Dakota, accepts cryptocurrency payments for utility bills.