Bitcoin has no intrinsic value, says Jean-Pierre Verster

Protea Capital Management CEO Jean Pierre Verster says he is not a crypto bull and that cryptocurrencies have elements of a Ponzi scheme.

Verster is one of South Africa’s top hedge fund managers, and is well known for predicting the troubles at African Bank and Steinhoff and shorting their stock.

Speaking to Biznews, Verster said he thinks blockchain is a wonderful technology and will find applications when it comes to having open ledgers.

He said the technology is great for transactions that need to be recorded in a way that people can’t alter the facts or fiddle with those recordings.

“However, the application of blockchain into cryptocurrency for me is where it gets a bit carried away,” said Verster. “I don’t believe there’s intrinsic value of these cryptocurrencies.”

“I can understand that if you have countries with foreign exchange restrictions, hyperinflation, and people getting told by governments you’re not allowed to move your money as you see fit, that it makes cryptocurrency very popular.”

At some point, when all the people who want to get involved in cryptocurrencies are involved, it can cause problems.

“So, it has got these elements of a Ponzi scheme, which means that for a long period of time, prices go up, and it looks like value increases — and then it all comes crashing down.”

Verster previously explained the only way you can make money from cryptocurrencies is to sell it to another person at a higher price.

“I don’t like those types of investments because it makes me dependant on what the other person thinks the asset is worth,” Verster said.

It is also not possible to accurately calculate how much a certain cryptocurrency is worth because it is not possible to apply fundamental investment principles to calculate this value.

It means cryptocurrencies are, per definition, a speculative investment where the yield depends on selling it at a higher price in future.

Verster does not like speculative investments, which is why it is not part of his investment strategy.

Many other respected investors, including Berkshire Hathaway CEO and chairman Warren Buffett, shares Verster’s view that Bitcoin has no underlying value.

Buffet said Bitcoin doesn’t produce earnings or dividends, which means it has no inherent value.

“When you’re buying non-productive assets, all you’re counting on is the next person is going to pay you more because they’re even more excited about another next person coming along,″ he said.

