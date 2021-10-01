Revix releases proof of reserves report

Cryptocurrency investment platform Revix released a report to reassure its customers that their investments are safe and exist within the company’s various wallets.
Revix requested that international audit, tax and advisory firm Mazars perform an agreed-upon procedures (“AUP”) engagement on the digital assets and corresponding liability of funds owed to customers of Revix.
The report — embedded at the end of this article — states that the agreed-upon procedures are appropriate for the purpose of the engagement and are responsible for the subject matter on which the AUP are performed.
“We believe that cryptocurrency platforms must build trust through accountability and that we bear a responsibility to address the community’s desire for transparency,” said Revix CEO Sean Sanders.
Sanders said that transparency and independently verified reviews are critical to ensure that companies hold full reserves of customer funds.
“At Revix we hold full reserves of all customer assets and have received an independent third-party acknowledgement from Mazars to verify this,” he said.
An AUP engagement involves Mazars performing the procedures that have been agreed with Revix and reporting on the findings, which are the factual results of the AUP performed.
Mazars conducted the AUP engagement in accordance with the International Standard on Related Services (ISRS) 4400 (Revised) AUP engagements and complied with the relevant ethical requirements.
The procedures conducted by Mazars and its findings are provided in the table below.
|Procedures and Findings
|Procedure
|Findings
|1.
|Obtain the “Risk Management Report” from management that lists and quantifies the nominal value of all of the digital assets held by Revix and the nominal value of digital assets owed to customers at quarter-end.
|Mazars obtained the “Risk Management Report” from management that lists and quantifies the nominal value of all of the digital assets held by Revix and the nominal value of digital assets owed to customers at quarter-end.
|2.
|Obtain a complete listing from management of all third-party custodied wallet(s) that constitute the digital asset balances represented on the Risk Management Report.
|Mazars obtained a complete listing from management of all third-party custodied wallet(s) that constitute the digital asset balances represented on the Risk Management Report.
|3.
|Observe management log into the third-party custodied wallet(s) online application by using their unique username, password and 2 factor authentication and obtain the application programming interface (“API”) key and secret which will provide read-only rights to the transactional data of the wallet(s).
|Mazars observed management log into the third-party custodied wallet(s) online application by using their unique username, password and 2 factor authentication to obtain the application programming interface (“API”) key and secret, which will provide read-only rights to the transactional data of the wallet(s).
|4.
|For each third-party custodied wallet referred to in procedure 3, independently extract and aggregate the wallet transactions and balance(s) (nominal number of digital assets) at quarter-end using the custodian’s API obtained through procedure 3.
|For each third-party custodied wallet referred to in procedure 3, Mazars independently extracted and aggregated the wallet transactions and balance(s) (nominal number of digital assets) at quarter-end using the custodian’s API obtained through procedure 3.
|5.
|In the instance where API keys are not available, observe management log into the online third-party custodied wallet(s) application by using their unique username, password and 2 factor authentication and obtain the transactional history and online balance report as at quarter-end.
|Mazars observed management log into the online third-party custodied wallet(s) application using their unique username, password, and 2 factor authentication and obtained the transactional history and online balance report in the instance where API keys are not available at quarter-end.
|6.
|Reconcile the nominal number of digital asset(s) as per the balance(s) obtained through procedures 4 and 5 to the reported nominal digital asset balance included in the Risk Management Report. Document any individual variances greater than 1% under the findings report.
|Mazars reconciled the nominal number of digital asset(s) as per the balance(s) obtained through procedures 4 and 5 to the reported nominal digital asset balance included in the Risk Management Report. Mazars did not identify any variances greater than 1%.
|7.
|Obtain a complete listing of the customer balances (funds owed to customers) from management at quarter-end that lists and quantifies the nominal balance(s) of each customer.
|Mazars obtained a complete listing of customer balances (funds owed to customers) from management at quarter-end that lists and quantifies the nominal balance(s) of each customer.
|8.
|Reconcile the nominal value of the digital assets as per the customer balances referred to in procedure 7 to the nominal value of the customer liability balance included in the Risk Management Report. Document any individual variances greater than 1% under the findings report.
|Mazars reconciled the nominal value of the digital assets as per the customer balances referred to in procedure 7 to the nominal value of the customer liability balance included in the Risk Management Report. Mazars did not identify any variances greater than 1%.
|9.
|Compare the nominal digital asset balance referred to in procedure 6 to the customer liability balance(s) as per the Risk Management Report and conclude whether Revix’s digital asset holdings meets the definition of being collateralised.
|Mazars compared the nominal digital asset balance(s) referred to in procedure 6 to the customer liability balance(s) as per the Risk Management Report and found that Revix’s digital asset holdings meets the definition of being collateralised.
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.