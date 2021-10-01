Revix releases proof of reserves report

Cryptocurrency investment platform Revix released a report to reassure its customers that their investments are safe and exist within the company’s various wallets.

Revix requested that international audit, tax and advisory firm Mazars perform an agreed-upon procedures (“AUP”) engagement on the digital assets and corresponding liability of funds owed to customers of Revix.

The report — embedded at the end of this article — states that the agreed-upon procedures are appropriate for the purpose of the engagement and are responsible for the subject matter on which the AUP are performed.

“We believe that cryptocurrency platforms must build trust through accountability and that we bear a responsibility to address the community’s desire for transparency,” said Revix CEO Sean Sanders.

Sanders said that transparency and independently verified reviews are critical to ensure that companies hold full reserves of customer funds.

“At Revix we hold full reserves of all customer assets and have received an independent third-party acknowledgement from Mazars to verify this,” he said.

An AUP engagement involves Mazars performing the procedures that have been agreed with Revix and reporting on the findings, which are the factual results of the AUP performed.

Mazars conducted the AUP engagement in accordance with the International Standard on Related Services (ISRS) 4400 (Revised) AUP engagements and complied with the relevant ethical requirements.

The procedures conducted by Mazars and its findings are provided in the table below.