Ethereum co-founder slams El Salvador’s Bitcoin exclusivity

Ethereum co-founder, Vitalik Buterin, has spoken out against the adoption of Bitcoin as the exclusive cryptocurrency legal tender in El Salvador.

“Making it mandatory for businesses to accept a specific cryptocurrency is contrary to the ideals of freedom that are supposed to be so important to the crypto space,” he wrote in response to another user’s post.

El Salvador implemented Bitcoin as legal tender on 7 September 2021, primarily driven by President Nayib Bukele.

Buterin believes the adoption of Bitcoin in El Salvador is driven by Bitcoin maximalist tendencies.

“Additionally, this tactic of pushing BTC to millions of people in El Salvador at the same time with almost no attempt at prior education is reckless, and risks a large number of innocent people getting hacked or scammed,” Buterin wrote.

“Shame on everyone (ok, fine, I’ll call out the main people responsible: shame on Bitcoin maximalists) who are uncritically praising him (Bukele).”

The adoption of the cryptocurrency did not start well, with protests erupting shortly after it took effect and the government-backed digital wallet — Chivo — having to be temporarily taken offline to improve server capacity.