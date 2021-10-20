Twitter CEO’s cryptic 705742 tweet

What does the number 705742 mean to Twitter Inc. CEO Jack Dorsey? Crypto Twitter would really like to know.

Dorsey tweeted out the singular figure at 3:29 p.m. in New York, leaving some watchers to breathlessly posit how it might be related to digital currencies.

“#BTC price target?” guessed one user with a Shiba Inu wearing sunglasses as a profile picture. “Block number?” asked another, leaving some to simply beg for an explanation.

Dorsey frequently tweets about the crypto market. Last Friday he said in a thread that Square Inc., where he is CEO, would follow a hardware wallet model and “build in the open in collaboration with the community.” Twitter announced in September that it would let users send and receive tips using Bitcoin.

Twitter didn’t immediately respond to comment on Dorsey’s tweet.