Photoshop makes big NFT play

Adobe will be introducing a new Content Credentials feature that will allow digital artists to maintain the authenticity of their artworks should they wish to mint them as NFTs.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are digital assets that are unique and can’t be interchanged with one another.

They are commonly associated with blockchain technology and have seen a surge in popularity on platforms like Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, Terra, and Binance Smart Chain.

In the context of digital art, NFTs can be thought of as certificates of authenticity, though this need not be their only purpose.

Adobe has announced that artists will be able to link their cryptocurrency wallets with their Adobe account ID.

This will allow buyers to confirm that the wallet responsible for minting an NFT is the same as the wallet that produced the original artwork.

Adobe has entered into partnerships with NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea, Rarible, SuperRare, and KnownOrigin to enable this feature on their platforms.

This feature aims to combat NFT art theft and prevent scammers from fooling NFT buyers who are selling artworks that don’t belong to them or were taken from already existing NFTs to fool unaware buyers.

The feature will be implemented into Photoshop as a “prepare for NFT” option.

The most expensive NFT artwork sold was Everydays: the First 5000 Days by digital artist Beeple which sold for $69.3 million (R1.04 billion).

One NFT buyer spent $300k (R4.5 million) on an NFT attributed to the famous street artist Banksy. However, it was later revealed that this was fake.

While the buyer managed to get their money back, with thousands or millions of US dollars up for grabs, it is easy to see why scammers would want to pass off artworks and NFTs as their own.

The fake Banksy buyer could potentially have avoided the whole situation if artists could digitally sign their artworks before publishing them to the web.

Another benefit of Adobe’s Content Credentials is that users will be able to track what edits have been made to a file in Photoshop and tag their stock images on Adobe’s system.

Adobe chief product officer Scott Belsky said that the feature will launch in preview by the end of October.

