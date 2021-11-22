El Salvador is building a “Bitcoin City”

El Salvador plans to build a Bitcoin-based city to showcase the cryptocurrency’s benefits, BBC News and Coindesk have reported.

The announcement comes two months after the country made Bitcoin legal tender, allowing businesses to accept the cryptocurrency for purchased goods and services.

The Central American country’s president, Nayib Bukele, unveiled the plans on Sunday, accompanied by a short video on Twitter showing some of the city’s features.

“El Salvador will be the first country in the world to have one #BitcoinCity,” the presidency’s Twitter account stated.

“Soon they will start to see all the benefits [of Bitcoin] when development and investment comes,” it added.

The city will be built between La Unión and Conchagua, in a circular layout representing a coin. Due to its proximity to the Conchagua volcano, it will be powered by a geothermal power plant.

That plant will help power the city’s Bitcoin mining operation, residential and commercial areas, restaurants, airport, and a port and rail service. There will be no income, property, capital gains, or payroll taxes.

However, value-added tax (VAT) would apply.

Bukele explained half of the revenue from VAT would be used to expand the city, while the remaining money would go to keeping the streets “neat and clean”.

¡El Salvador será el primer país del mundo en tener una #BitcoinCity!

Estará entre la ciudad de La Unión y Conchagua. Las personas podrán vivir en La Unión pero trabajar en la #BitcoinCity. Pronto empezarán a ver todos los beneficios, cuando el desarrollo y la inversión llegue. pic.twitter.com/21bx7Yc5aJ — Casa Presidencial 🇸🇻 (@PresidenciaSV) November 21, 2021

While the presidency has not provided a timeline or budget for Bitcoin City’s construction, Bukele estimated that much of the public infrastructure would cost about 300,000 Bitcoins (R270 billion).

The unveiling of the plans coincided with an announcement that El Salvador would issue a $1-billion (R15.74 billion) “Bitcoin bond”, a tokenised financial instrument on the Liquid Network, created by Blockstream.

El Salvador would use half of the money raised through the bond to construct energy and Bitcoin mining infrastructure, while the other half would be used to buy more Bitcoin.

Bukele is a devout Bitcoin supporter and has previously suggested that legalising Bitcoin would boost investment in the country.