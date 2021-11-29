Binance reopens Dogecoin withdrawals after Elon Musk fight

Binance has fully opened withdrawals of Dogecoin after a technical glitch that spurred a heated back-and-forth between Elon Musk and the exchange’s chief executive officer.

Traders were unable to withdraw Dogecoin for more than two weeks because of problems related to a network upgrade, according to a statement on Monday. Binance, the world’s biggest crypto exchange, said the glitch was “an unlikely and unfortunate coincidence” and “not quite the shady circumstances that some had suggested.”

That appears to be a reference to Musk’s allegation on Twitter last week that the issue “sounds shady.” In response, Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao posted a link to a story about Musk’s Tesla Inc. recalling nearly 12,000 cars as the result of a software glitch.

“No single entity was at fault, neither Binance nor DOGE Network had prior knowledge of this rare issue. So rest assured, as CZ said – no one’s getting fired,” the Binance post said, linking back to an update from Zhao last week where he had made that vow.

Dogecoin, a memecoin that was created as a joke in 2013, is down about 30% in the past 30 days, according to CoinGecko pricing. It has gained about 6,000% in the past year, spurred by frenzied trading and wider cryptocurrency acceptance.

Elon Musk had some choice words for cryptocurrency exchange Binance on Twitter Tuesday, after the Tesla CEO raised concerns about the plight of fellow Dogecoin holders caught up in a technical glitch.

An upgrade of the Dogecoin network on Nov. 10 appeared to have caused an issue with network withdrawals, Binance said in a statement the next day. A “very small number of users” were affected, they said, explaining that some previously failed Dogecoin withdrawal transactions got resent after the update, and “we are kindly requesting those users to return the assets.”

Musk said in a tweet Tuesday that the error “sounds shady,” prompting Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, to respond with “no, not shady – just frustrating.” In return, Musk said “Doge holders using Binance should be protected from errors that are not their fault.”

Doge holders using Binance should be protected from errors that are not their fault — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2021

Binance said it’s working with the DOGE network, but said it is taking longer than usual as the exchange has to rebuild the digital wallets that hold the coins. Technical glitches are common on blockchain platforms.

While the official Binance handle stuck to official explanations, the company’s CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao cheekily hit back with a link to a story on Tesla recalling nearly 12,000 cars as a result of a software glitch.

We’re aware that 1) users who received old transactions and 2) users who cannot withdraw DOGE are upset – and rightly so. — Binance (@binance) November 23, 2021

The back-and-forth is indicative of the sometimes chaotic nature of cryptocurrencies, especially when it comes to market infrastructure that’s had to rapidly scale to meet demand. Dogecoin, a memecoin that was created as a joke in 2013, is up more than 6,000% in the past year according to CoinGecko pricing, spurred by frenzied trading and wider cryptocurrency acceptance. The price was little changed Tuesday.

Binance acknowledged that users are “rightly” upset. But it isn’t yet clear how many of those users may have returned the coins, or if they have any incentive to do so.

