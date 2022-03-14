Luno cuts Bitcoin interest rates

Luno has informed clients that it will reduce its target interest rate for savings account customers to 1.5% per year on bitcoin and 2% on ether.

Its target interest rate on the USDC stablecoin remains 7.6% per annum.

The changes kicked in on 10 March 2022. This is Luno’s second interest rate reduction in six months.

Previously bitcoin deposits earned 2% interest per year, and ether 3%.

When Luno first launched its bitcoin and ether savings wallets, it targeted 4% annual interest rates.

It reduced the interest rates on both cryptocurrencies on 7 September 2021.

Luno explained that it advertises a “targeted interest rate” because the interest customers receive is not fixed.

“How much interest you earn in crypto every month could go up or down depending on the market conditions at the time,” Luno stated.

Cryptocurrency in Luno’s savings wallets is lent to its partner, Genesis, to generate a return.

“This return will vary according to market conditions — their supply of cryptocurrency versus the demand for their services,” said Luno.

Luno customers earn interest at a variable daily rate. This interest is accumulated and paid out once a month in cryptocurrency.

Luno is not the only platform to regularly adjust the interest rates it offers on its cryptocurrency savings products.

Rival platform BlockFi recently reduced its interest rates on ether, and on stablecoins like USDC.

However, BlockFi’s interest rates work on a decreasing sliding scale, reducing as the value deposited exceeds specific thresholds.

BlockFi most recently changed its bitcoin interest rates on 1 September 2021, offering 4.5% interest on deposits up to 0.1 BTC (R58,759) and 1.5% on deposits up to 0.35 BTC (R205,656).

