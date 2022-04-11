Michael Jordaan and co-founder sell EasyCrypto for R61.3 million

Purple Group has bought out EasyCrypto, acquiring the remaining 49% shareholding from its founders, Earle Loxton and Michael Jordaan’s Montegray Capital, for R61.3 million.

The two founders will be paid in stock through the issue of 24,509,804 Purple Group shares at an agreed price of R2.50 per share.

Purple Group announced the acquisition in its interim financial results for the six months between September 2021 and February 2022.

The purchase will be effective from 1 March 2022.

EasyEquities exercised its option to acquire 51% in EasyCrypto with effect from 1 September 2021.

EasyCrypto contributed R4.5 million to profit after tax of the EasyEquities Group, off R9.3 million in revenue.

Purple said this was a great result considering the lacklustre performance of cryptocurrencies over the three months leading up to 28 February 2022.

“I strongly believe that this business will grow even faster now that it is fully aligned with the Group strategy,” said Purple Group CEO Charles Savage.

“Crypto may well be the hottest investment sector globally, and I am excited by the prospects of this business and its ability to create significant shareholder value in the years ahead.”

