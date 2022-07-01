Luno assures Bitcoin savings accounts safe as lending partner faces massive losses

Cryptocurrency wallet and trading platform Luno has assured that deposits in its interest-bearing savings accounts are safe and that its lending partner is well hedged.

This follows a CoinDesk report that Luno’s sister company and lending partner Genesis Trading faces heavy losses.

Citing three anonymous sources, CoinDesk reported that Genesis faces losses into the “hundreds of millions”.

Genesis may have offset some losses through hedging.

The losses at the top digital-asset lender are at least partially due to its exposure to Three Arrows Capital and Babel Finance, CoinDesk said in its report.

Three Arrows is facing a liquidation case ordered by a British Virgin Islands court as the crypto-focused fund succumbed to a $2 trillion wipeout of the digital-asset market.

Bloomberg reported that the actual losses at Genesis aren’t yet known as the company tries to salvage some of them by seeking partial repayments from counterparties.

According to the report, the contagion that started with the collapse of the TerraUSD stablecoin last month is spreading fast.

It is creating liquidity stress across the crypto complex, affecting lenders like Celsius Network and Babel Finance, crypto brokers including Voyager Digital and investors like Three Arrows.

CoinDesk, Luno, and Genesis are all owned by Digital Currency Group (DCG).

“As we already stated on June 17, we mitigated our losses with a large counterparty who failed to meet a margin call to us,” DCG CEO Michael Moro reportedly said.

“We sold collateral, hedged our downside and moved on. Our business continues to operate normally, and we are meeting all of our clients’ needs.”

Luno lends out cryptocurrency deposited in its savings accounts through Genesis to generate interest for customers.

“Luno can confirm that deposits in its savings accounts are safe, given that Genesis has already indicated that they have hedged exposure to any other third party client losses,” corporate development vice-president Vijay Ayyar told MyBroadband.

“Any lending-based product does carry risk, even in the traditional finance world. At Luno, we only work with reputable third-party lenders such as Genesis to ensure that our product is as safe as possible for our customers.”

Luno explains on its website and in emails to customers that cryptocurrency in their savings wallet is lent to its lending partner (Genesis) to generate a return.

The returns vary according to market conditions — their supply of cryptocurrency versus demand for their services.

It specifies a targeted interest rate on bitcoin, ether, and USDC savings accounts.

These interest rates can vary daily.

“Each day, you’ll earn interest at the variable daily rate,” Luno states.

“The sum of that daily interest is accrued for a month and then paid out once a month in crypto.”

Luno last adjusted its target interest rates in March, reducing the interest on bitcoin from 2% to 1.5% per year, and ether from 3% to 2% per year.

Interest on USDC deposits remained unchanged at 7.6% per annum.

Reporting with Bloomberg.

