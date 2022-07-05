United States orders South African blockchain developer to surrender for extradition

The South African government is scheduled to arrest Riccardo “Fluffypony” Spagni in the United States on Tuesday, 5 July 2022.

This comes after the US government delayed Spagni’s surrender from the evening of 4 July to the morning of 5 July, avoiding the arrest happening on a public holiday — Independence Day in the US.

Spagni served as the lead maintainer of the privacy-focussed Monero cryptocurrency for five years. He stepped down in December 2019.

He waived his right to an extradition hearing in the US and asked the court to expedite his return to South Africa to face the charges.

Spagni was ordered to surrender to US Marshalls at 09:00 local time, or 16:00 in South Africa.

He was held in Tennessee after being arrested in Nashville while travelling to Los Cabos, Mexico from New York to attend a cryptocurrency conference.

The South African government says it has charged Spagni with 378 counts of fraud, forgery, and uttering in a R1,453,561.47 dispute with his former employer, Cape Cookies.

Spagni is accused of fabricating invoices from IT supplier Ensync to Cape Cookies and placing his own company’s bank account details and VAT number on the documents.

The court documents state that Spagni inflated the invoice amounts and paid Ensync’s actual invoices at a later date.

Spagni also stands accused of generating false invoices for three different fictitious IT suppliers.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

US law enforcement arrested Spagni while the private jet he travelled on stopped to refuel.

The South African government issued a warrant for his arrest after Spagni allegedly failed to appear for his court hearing.

Spagni said through his legal representative that it was an honest mistake as he believed he was represented in court by his lawyer at the time.

MyBroadband contacted Spagni about his surrender today. He declined to comment.

