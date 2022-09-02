Luno appoints new country manager for South Africa

Cryptocurrency investment company Luno has appointed Christo de Wit as its country manager for South Africa.

De Wit takes over the role from Marius Reitz, who served as both general manager for Africa and country manager.

De Wit hails from South Africa but has worked for various global businesses, having taken on leadership roles at Southeast Asian e-payment fintech True Money and Rocket Internet’s Everjobs in Asia, where he led the regional marketing team.

His roles at TrueMoney included a range of marketing positions and country managing director in Myanmar.

He has also worked in digital publications at Media 24 in South Africa and as a marketing manager at Cape Town Tourism.

De Wit holds an h0nours degree in Information Science and a bachelor of arts degree in Socio Informatics.

His immediate focus will be on raising awareness in South Africa about cryptocurrency as a long-term investment to help build the growth of Luno in the country.

The company says he joins at an exciting time — with a team of more than 1,000 staff and Luno launching a partnership with Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.

Luno also sponsors events such as the Sunshine Tour and Comic Con 2022.

Now read: Altron appoints new CEO