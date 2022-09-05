LG launches NFTs on TVs

LG has launched a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace on many of its LED and OLED TVs.

Dubbed the LG Art Lab, the marketplace will be available on LG TVs running webOS 5.0 or later and can be accessed directly from the home screen.

LG believes the “outstanding” picture quality and large screen sizes offered by its TV line-up make for the perfect medium to display an NFT collection.

“The new platform enables users to buy, sell and enjoy high-quality digital artwork,” LG said.

“Once purchased, an NFT can be traded on LG Art Lab Marketplace, where users can easily view transaction history, while in ‘My Collection’ they can admire all of their owned artworks.”

The LG Art Lab Drops features will include profiles on artists and previews for new works coming to the platform.

There will also be a ‘Live Drops’ countdown to keep users up to speed on a ‘just dropped’ NFT.”

The LG Art Lab’s first NFT is a digital artwork from well-known sculptor Barry X Ball.

The NFT platform is based on the Hedera network, which LG said was the “most used, sustainable, enterprise-grade public ledger for the decentralised economy”.

The network incorporates on-screen QR codes that allow users to quickly make transactions via Hedera’s Wallypto crypto wallet smartphone app.

The timing of LG’s launch of an NFT marketplace is rather curious, given that the early hype around the technology has cooled off significantly since last year.

In March 2022, The Wall Street Journal reported that NFT sales figures had plunged by 92% from September 2021.

In that month, an average of around 225,000 NFTs were sold daily, compared to just 19,000 by March 2022.

The number of active wallets had also reduced to 14,000, a decline of 88% when compared to November 2021.

Investment Monitor recently also reported that the price of an NFT sale had decreased by 92% from May 2022 to July 2022 — falling from $3,894 to $293 — according to data from Chainalysis.

