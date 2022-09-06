Ethereum Bellatrix hard fork happens today — what it means

The Ethereum blockchain is scheduled to undergo a significant upgrade on Tuesday at 11:34:47 UTC (13:34 SAST), dubbed the Bellatrix hard fork.

Bellatrix is the first half of a major Ethereum upgrade called “The Merge” that will switch the blockchain’s underlying mechanism for validating transactions.

Currently, Ethereum uses an energy-intensive proof-of-work consensus mechanism.

The merge will migrate the blockchain to a proof-of-stake system, which the Ethereum Foundation says will reduce its energy requirements by 99.95%.

Proof-of-work relies on “mining”, where computers perform millions of calculations per second to solve a complex mathematical problem to help secure and validate transactions on the blockchain.

Proof-of-stake requires validators to put up an amount of cryptocurrency as collateral. Validators that make a mistake, go offline, or try to defraud the system then stand to lose some or all of their collateral.

Bellatrix is a hard fork of Ethereum’s Beacon Chain that prepares the blockchain for the final transition to proof-of-stake later this month.

Before the name “Bellatrix” became associated with villainy due to the Harry Potter franchise, it was the name of the third-brightest star in the Orion constellation. It is derived from the Latin for “female warrior”.

A hard fork is a major protocol upgrade to a blockchain that is not backwards compatible with the previous version.

It creates a “fork” that requires participants to choose whether to follow the new path or remain on the old one.

According to Ethernodes, 73.1% of nodes on the Ethereum network have signalled their readiness for the merge.

The Beacon Chain introduced proof-of-stake to Ethereum in December 2020 and currently acts as a ledger of accounts that coordinates the network of stakers.

It does not process transactions or handle smart contract interactions. This is handled by Ethereum’s execution layer, which is still secured using proof-of-work.

The Ethereum execution layer is scheduled to be merged into the Beacon Chain through a separate hard fork upgrade called “Paris”.

Paris will end proof-of-work consensus on Ethereum and marks the beginning of the proof-of-stake era.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin confirmed on Tuesday that the merge is expected to happen around 13–15 September.

“What’s happening today is the Bellatrix hard fork, which prepares the chain for the merge. Still important, though — make sure to update your clients!” Buterin stated.