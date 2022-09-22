South African joins world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange’s Global Advisory Board

Binance has created a Global Advisory Board to which it appointed eleven financial sector experts, including South African investment banker Leslie Maasdorp.
Members of the board include veterans and experts in public policy, government, finance, economics, and corporate governance.
Former US Senator and Ambassador to China, Max Bacus, will chair the board, which recently convened in Paris, France.
“The board’s purpose is to advise Binance on some of the most complex regulatory, political, and social issues the entire crypto industry faces as it grows and evolves at a fast pace,” Binance stated.
Maasdorp is the vice president and chief financial officer of the New Development Bank.
Previously he served as MD and president for Southern Africa at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, vice chairman of Barclays Capital, and international adviser to Goldman Sachs.
He also served on the Telkom board as a non-executive director between 2012 and 2014.
“For the past five years, Binance has been at the forefront of pioneering the exciting new world of crypto, blockchain, and Web3,” said Binance co-founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao.
“In that time, we’ve tackled complex issues no one even knew existed.”
Zhao said the Global Advisory Board represents Binance’s next step on its journey.
“The blockchain and crypto industry can act as a true catalyst for growth and economic opportunities,” Maasdorp said.
“For the cities that are willing to partner with companies like Binance in order to create progressive regulations and an effective Web3 environment, I expect it to enable a number of investments into the space.”
Maasdorp said he looks forward to working with the experts on Binance’s Global Advisory Board.
The board’s roster includes:
|Max Bacus
|Former US Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China; Former US Senator Montana; Former Chairman of Senate Committee on Finance
|USA
|Ibukun Awosika
|First Female Chairman, First Bank of Nigeria; Founder, The Chair Centre group; Chairman, Nigerian Advisory Board, for Impact Investing and Convention on Business Integrity; Member G7 International Task Force for impact investing; Author of several books
|Nigeria
|HyungRin Bang
|Advisor of the Korea Presidential Committee; PR/Communications Advisor of Yoon Seuk-Yul’s 2022 Presidential Campaign; Former CEO, SoftForum Inc.; Former Executive Director, Hyundai; Former Executive Director, Samsung;
|Korea
|Bruno Bezard
|Managing Partner of Cathay Capital; Former Vice Minister of Finance; Former Economic Advisor to the French Prime Minister; Former head of the French Treasury
|France
|Leslie Maasdorp
|Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the New Development Bank; Former MD & President for Southern Africa at Bank of America Merrill Lynch; Former Vice Chairman of Barclays Capital; Former International Adviser to Goldman Sachs.
|South Africa
|Henrique de Campos Meirelles
|Former Minister of the Economy, Former President of the Central Bank of Brazil, Former Chair of J&F’sboard of directors, Former Member of the Board of Directors of Azul Brazilian Airlines, Former President, Bank Boston; Former President of Global Banking, Fleetboston Financial; Former Board member, Raytheon Corporation, Bestfoods and Champion International. Former Member of the Council of Lloyd’s of London; Former Chairman of Lazard Americas.
|Brazil
|Adalberto Palma
|Honorary Board Member of The Aspen Institute Mexico; Former Senior Advisor at the Chief of Staff Office to the President of Mexico; Director of Business Development at BEworksMX Consulting; Former President of the CNBV; Founding Chairman of The Center for Excellency in Corporate Governance. Independent Director of the Institute for Savings Protection; President of Bankers Trust Mêxico, Colombia and Venezuela; Managing Director of Citibank Mexico.
|Mexico
|David Plouffe
|Business, Non-Profit and Political strategist; Author, Member of Various Boards of Directors; Former Campaign Manager Senior Advisor to President Obama in the White House
|USA
|Christin Schäfer
|Founder and Managing Director of acs plus; Former Group Risk Operating Officer, Erste Group Bank; Former Global Head of Quantitative Solutions, Deutsche Bank, Member of the Data Ethics Commission, German Federal Government
|Germany
|Lord Vaizey
|Member of the House of Lords; Former Minister and Member of Parliament
|UK
|David Wright
|Chair, EUROFI; Former Secretary General, IOSCO, Former European Commission; Dep DG Financial markets, European Commission
|Europe
