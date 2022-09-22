South African joins world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange’s Global Advisory Board

Binance has created a Global Advisory Board to which it appointed eleven financial sector experts, including South African investment banker Leslie Maasdorp.

Members of the board include veterans and experts in public policy, government, finance, economics, and corporate governance.

Former US Senator and Ambassador to China, Max Bacus, will chair the board, which recently convened in Paris, France.

“The board’s purpose is to advise Binance on some of the most complex regulatory, political, and social issues the entire crypto industry faces as it grows and evolves at a fast pace,” Binance stated.

Maasdorp is the vice president and chief financial officer of the New Development Bank.

Previously he served as MD and president for Southern Africa at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, vice chairman of Barclays Capital, and international adviser to Goldman Sachs.

He also served on the Telkom board as a non-executive director between 2012 and 2014.

“For the past five years, Binance has been at the forefront of pioneering the exciting new world of crypto, blockchain, and Web3,” said Binance co-founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao.

“In that time, we’ve tackled complex issues no one even knew existed.”

Zhao said the Global Advisory Board represents Binance’s next step on its journey.

“The blockchain and crypto industry can act as a true catalyst for growth and economic opportunities,” Maasdorp said.

“For the cities that are willing to partner with companies like Binance in order to create progressive regulations and an effective Web3 environment, I expect it to enable a number of investments into the space.”

Maasdorp said he looks forward to working with the experts on Binance’s Global Advisory Board.

The board’s roster includes: