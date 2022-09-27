Watch: Crypto miners jet-wash graphics cards like cars before selling them online

A series of videos recently posted to Twitter claim to show Vietnamese crypto miners using pressure-washing hoses to clean Nvidia RTX graphics cards in their mining rigs.

Twitter user I_Leak_VN posted three clips showing how water was being used to wash out dust-filled rigs during what they coined the “cleaning season” for miners waiting for the next GPU-mineable cryptocurrency coin.

Like many other miners, the people recording the videos were supposedly preparing them for sale at bargain prices on online used goods platforms amid this year’s crypto winter, which has made crypto mining much less profitable.

Ethereum’s switch from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake has also ended mining for the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, causing many mine operators to hang up their graphics cards.

While many other blockchains use proof-of-work for security and transaction validation, Ethereum was the more “conservative” bet (for a cryptocurrency) among those who wished to mine using graphics cards.

Ethereum mining relied heavily on GPU power. Therefore, those mining the crypto used high-performance cards from Nvidia and AMD typically intended for gaming.

Although cleaning out the dust on computer components is good practice to avoid excessive heat, doing so with water is highly inadvisable.

As Tom’s Hardware pointed out, the jet streams of water could cause physical damage to parts of the cards or end up in small gaps where it cannot easily get out.

Once a user turns on a system with one of the cards, the impurities or ions in that water could create a circuit between two contact points where there weren’t meant to be any — including short circuits.

That might result in a short circuit, allowing electrical current to travel along an unintended route and causing critical damage to the card or other parts of the PC.

For this reason, I_Leak_VN advised people to be careful when buying secondhand cards on eBay, Xianyu or other online stores.

The video below shows the crypto miners cleaning their equipment using water.

Some Vietnamese miners have cleaned up their old graphics cards after ETH merge by bathing them with extremely high risk. It’s really their cleaning season while waiting for the next GPU-minable 3rd coin. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/qnUMWxpyct — I_Leak_VN (@I_Leak_VN) September 23, 2022

