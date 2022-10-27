Ubuntuland developer Africarare has opened several “under construction” spaces in its virtual world for individuals and institutions that have purchased land in its “metaverse”.

These include zones for advertising agency M&C Saatchi and mobile operator MTN — two of the first companies who bought virtual space in Ubuntuland.

Africarare made its debut in South Africa in October 2021 by selling non-fungible token (NFT) artworks by renowned artist Norman Catherine.

This was at the peak of the last NFT craze, and it made headlines when the collection sold out in two weeks.

The following February, MTN announced it was the first African company to enter the metaverse by buying land from Africarare.

MTN said it bought 144 plots of virtual land with an area of 144 square meters, and subsequently dubbed its Ubuntuland presence “altMTN”.

The purchase price was not disclosed, although an Africarare spokesperson stated in a Cape Talk interview that a single plot costs $149.

Africarare also later sold NFTs representing these plots for $149 each during “flash sale” events.

Therefore, MTN’s virtual stand in Ubuntuland likely cost $21,456 — around R330,000 at the time.

This is a staggering amount of money to throw at unproven technology, ostensibly for marketing purposes.

An eagle-eyed MyBroadband reader recently visited “altMTN” and spotted that MTN’s empty space in Ubuntuland contains a scaffolding element you can interact with.

It should be noted that you can’t simply enter Ubuntuland and walk to MTN’s plot. The world is currently a series of disconnected zones that you access by essentially clicking on links to open a URL at which different spaces are hosted.

Interacting with the scaffolding in MTN’s zone brought up a dialog box that lets anyone enter a 30-character message. This message is displayed on a wall at the back of the space.

MyBroadband tested the function and found that it worked.

Our message was still displayed on the wall when we returned the following day. However, by the second day, the wall had been wiped and the feature disabled.

The fact that this feature was completely open to the public is curious, as Ubuntuland is meant to be a blockchain-connected metaverse.

We were not required to sign a transaction or even connect a cryptocurrency “Web3” wallet, or authenticate in any way to post the message.

Based on Africarare’s pitch and MTN’s media statements, the basic idea behind the investment is that people will flock to the metaverse, where companies can advertise to them, and even sell goods and services.

However, except during a handful of scheduled events, such as a recently-held quiz night, Ubuntuland is a ghost town.

Unlike virtual realms that pre-date NFTs like World of Warcraft, Roblox, Minecraft, Second Life, and even old-school text-based MUDs like Achaea, there is nothing to do or see in Ubuntuland that encourages users to visit or interact in the world.

In an apparent effort to address this, MTN announced it would hold a concert in Ubuntuland, using its partnership with The Mic: Africa talent search competition.

“To welcome everyone to altMTN, we will leverage our partnership with The Mic: Africa to host Africa’s first virtual music concert in the metaverse to drive awareness and adoption of this new space,” said MTN Group marketing executive Bernice Samuels.

This is a flawed premise.

Rather than meeting customers where they are, companies like MTN are investing in nebulous, unproven technology and trying to pull consumers there without offering any benefit over traditional online spaces.

While virtual reality, augmented reality, and blockchain are exciting technologies in their own right, it is still unclear how 3D or VR graphical user interfaces will improve social engagement or shopping.

Most people touting the metaverse as the next big thing have not tried to use a metaverse environment like Decentraland and The Sandbox for any extended period.

Anyone who has would immediately be sceptical of the huge sums being thrown from marketing budgets at platforms like Ubuntuland.

