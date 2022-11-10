Changpeng “CZ” Zhao walked away from his bailout for Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX.com almost as quickly as he offered a rescue.

“Our hope was to be able to support FTX’s customers to provide liquidity, but the issues are beyond our control or ability to help,” Binance, the crypto exchange founded by Zhao, said in a statement.

An FTX spokesperson declined to comment.

It became evident in a matter of hours that rescuing FTX would be a tall order for Binance. Its executives found themselves staring into a financial black hole — a gap between liabilities and assets at FTX that’s probably in the billions, and possibly more than $6 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.

On top of that, US regulators are circling FTX, investigating whether the firm properly handled customer funds, as well as its relationship with other parts of Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire, including his trading house Alameda Research, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday.

Zhao himself admitted there was no “master plan” to take over FTX. His about-face leaves the fate of the beleaguered exchange and its clients uncertain and sparked renewed concerns about contagion risks across the crypto industry.

Digital assets tumbled anew, with Bitcoin falling below $16,000 after Binance’s announcement.

“As a result of corporate due diligence, as well as the latest news reports regarding mishandled customer funds and alleged US agency investigations, we have decided that we will not pursue the potential acquisition of FTX.com,” Binance said in the statement.

For crypto investors, the stakes are high for what happens next. The downfall of Bankman-Fried, the industry’s onetime 30-year-old wunderkind, has cast doubt about which institutions are safe in the still-loosely regulated market.

While Bankman-Fried is barely a billionaire anymore, Zhao remains the richest person in crypto, with a fortune estimated at $16.4 billion by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. But even Zhao hasn’t been immune to tumbling crypto prices: His net worth peaked at $97 billion in January.

Coinbase Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong said Tuesday in a Bloomberg TV interview that if the deal with Binance fell through, it would likely mean FTX customers would take losses.

“That’s a not a good thing for anybody,” he said.

FTX needs to fill an $8 billion hole

Sam Bankman-Fried told FTX.com investors Wednesday that without a cash injection the company would need to file for bankruptcy, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

On a call before Binance pulled an about-face and bailed on its takeover offer, Bankman-Fried informed investors his crypto exchange faced a shortfall of up to $8 billion and needed $4 billion to remain solvent, the person said, asking not to be named discussing private talks.

FTX is attempting to raise rescue financing in the form of debt, equity, or a combination of the two, the person said.

“I f—ed up,” Bankman-Fried told investors on the call, according to people with knowledge of the conversation. He said he would be “incredibly, unbelievably grateful” if investors could help.

An FTX representative declined to comment.

The acknowledgment of his firm’s deepening troubles and limited options is a stunning turn for the crypto industry’s onetime wunderkind, who was once worth $26 billion and likened to John Pierpont Morgan.

It also underscores the uncertainty hanging over FTX, its clients and cryptocurrency markets.

Hanging in the balance as the exchange teeters is not just the fate of its investors and lenders but anyone who has been unable to retrieve customer assets since it halted some withdrawals earlier in the week.

The failure of crypto firms Celsius and Voyager saw billions in client money tied up in bankruptcy proceedings.

FTX has a prominent list of backers such as Sequoia Capital, BlackRock Inc., Tiger Global Management and SoftBank Group Corp. Sequoia wrote down the full value of its holdings in FTX.com and FTX.us, an indication that the firm sees no clear path to recouping its investment.

Still, Bankman-Fried remained defiant during a hectic period of roughly 24 hours that included mounting speculation that Binance wouldn’t go through with the deal.

He repeatedly told investors during the conference call on Wednesday afternoon that it was simply not true that Changpeng Zhao was walking away from the takeover, the person said.

About an hour later, Binance said it was indeed backing out.

