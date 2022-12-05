Sam Bankman-Fried willing to testify before US House

Sam Bankman-Fried says he will testify before the House Financial Services Committee after he’s finished “learning and reviewing” the events that led to the implosion of FTX.

Representative Maxine Waters, the committee’s chair, last week invited Bankman-Fried to join the panel’s Dec. 13 hearing on his crypto exchange’s collapse.

The FTX founder, also known as SBF, didn’t commit to appearing at the meeting this month.

“Once I have finished learning and reviewing what happened, I would feel like it was my duty to appear before the committee and explain,” he said in a tweet Sunday. “I’m not sure that will happen by the 13th.”

Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of FTX, did not indicate if he would be physically present for the meeting.

