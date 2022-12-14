Binance bank run

Binance Holdings Ltd. founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao said outflows from the largest cryptocurrency exchange have “stabilized” while warning employees that the industry’s recovery from rival FTX’s collapse will be “bumpy.”

In a tweet on Wednesday, Zhao said “things seem to have stabilized” and that “deposits are coming back in.” He’d earlier said Binance saw about $1.14 billion of net withdrawals on Tuesday.

Customers pulled funds from Binance’s platform this week amid a lack of confidence in the crypto sector following the implosion of FTX.

Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX’s co-founder, has been charged with fraud for allegedly misappropriating billions of dollars of customer money.

Binance saw a record daily net outflow of Bitcoin and Ether in terms of numbers of tokens on Tuesday, according to research firm CryptoQuant. A net 40,353 Bitcoins and 278,017 Ether tokens were withdrawn, the figures indicate.

The crypto billionaire also sought to reassure his employees, saying in a memo to staff that Binance is in a strong financial position and “will survive any crypto winter.”

“While we expect the next several months to be bumpy, we will get past this challenging period – and we’ll be stronger for having been through it,” he wrote in the memo, which was seen by Bloomberg News.

A net $256 million flowed into Binance in the past 24 hours as of 12:25 p.m. in Singapore on Wednesday, according to data from blockchain analytics firm Nansen. Over the past seven days, there was a net outflow of $1.2 billion. Nansen’s snapshot doesn’t take into account Bitcoin movements.

Responding to questions about the recent outflows and concerns about transparency, a spokesperson said by email: “People deposit and withdraw assets everyday for a variety of different reasons. User assets at Binance are all backed 1:1 and Binance’s capital structure is debt free.”

Things seem to have stabilized. Yesterday was not the highest withdrawals we processed, not even top 5. We processed more during LUNA or FTX crashes. Now deposits are coming back in. 🤷‍♂️💪 https://t.co/WLK2KyCym0 — CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) December 14, 2022

“We maintain hot wallet balances to ensure that we always have more than enough funds to fulfill withdrawal requests and we top up hot wallet balances accordingly,” the Binance spokesperson said in the email.

Hot wallets are digital repositories for tokens that are connected to the internet.

Binance in a November blog post shared details of digital-asset wallet addresses with tokens worth about $69 billion.

Last week, the exchange released a proof of reserves report. The document, based on a snapshot review by accounting firm Mazars, showed the exchange having sufficient crypto assets to balance its total platform liabilities.

The report also acknowledged limitations as it didn’t amount to a full financial audit that would give a clearer picture of Binance’s overall health.

“We are working collaboratively with Mazars to share all relevant financial information with them so that they can verify the accuracy of all the data we have shared as well as our process for extracting the data,” the spokesperson said.

“We are working on getting the next update for additional tokens published as soon as possible.”

Binance Coin, the native token of Zhao’s ecosystem, could be viewed as an arbiter of investor sentiment toward the exchange.

Over multi-year periods it’s significantly outperformed a gauge of the largest 100 tokens. But it’s down about 4% so far this week, even as the wider gauge has added roughly 2%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.