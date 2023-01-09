Former FTX president to spill the beans on collapsed exchange’s dealings

Brett Harrison, the former president of collapsed crypto exchange FTX US, said on Twitter that he’ll provide more details in due course on what he knew about the firm.

Responding to a question on what he was aware of and when, Harrison posted Sunday that “I’ll share in time.”

He didn’t respond to a follow-up query on whether he’s working with US regulators or prosecutors.

Harrison also replied to a comment expressing surprise that he’s “not in jail” with the response “use powers of inference.”

He has rarely referenced FTX on Twitter since the company’s implosion.

What did you know about @FTX_Official US and when did you know it? — James Christoph (@JamesChristoph_) January 9, 2023

I’ll share in time — Brett Harrison (@BrettHarrison88) January 9, 2023

FTX and its sister trading house Alameda Research were among some 130 group entities that slid into bankruptcy in November last year.

The unravelling rocked the digital-asset sector and has morphed into one of the highest-profile corporate crime cases in US history.

Prosecutors and regulators allege FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried misled investors and misused billions of dollars of FTX customer funds to pay off debts and expenses of Alameda.

Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty to criminal charges last week and is set to face a trial in October.

Former Alameda Research chief executive officer Caroline Ellison and FTX chief technology Officer Gary Wang have pleaded guilty to fraud charges in cooperation agreements with the US government.

Harrison, who hasn’t been accused of wrongdoing, stepped down as FTX US president in September last year.

Bloomberg News reported last month that he’s been seeking funding to create a crypto software company.