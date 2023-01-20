Luno’s sister company declares bankruptcy — what it means for South Africans

With threats of a lawsuit against parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG) and sister company and lending partner Genesis Global filing for bankruptcy, Luno has assured that it remains unaffected.

Luno is a South African-founded cryptocurrency exchange now headquartered in London.

“DCG subsidiaries, like Genesis, have always operated as independent companies with their own management teams, financial and risk management protocols, and legal and compliance oversight,” Luno SA country manager Christo de Wit told MyBroadband.

“Luno is a wholly owned, independent operating subsidiary of DCG,” De Wit explained.

He said they continue to hold customer funds securely, and those funds remain accessible to customers at any time.

“Most importantly, Luno reiterates that irrespective of how Luno as a business is funded, customer funds are always segregated from corporate funds,” said De Wit.

He referred to Luno’s recently-released proof-of-reserves report, which he said confirms they hold all customer cryptocurrency on a 1:1 basis.

Genesis announced late Thursday evening that it filed for bankruptcy. This followed reports earlier in the day citing anonymous sources that it was gearing up to do so.

Genesis is the latest casualty of a bruising “crypto winter,” which saw the Terra blockchain ecosystem’s collapse (and rebirth) and the fall of major centralised cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

Luno is a sister company to Genesis, which it also used as a lending partner for its Savings Wallet product.

In essence, Luno would entrust Genesis with lending out customers’ cryptocurrency to generate yield, paid to clients as monthly interest.

It should be noted that this Savings Wallet was strictly opt-in, with Luno providing disclosures about what the product is when customers sign up for it.

Buying and selling cryptocurrency on Luno uses its standard wallet, not the Savings Wallet feature.

Regardless, Luno took steps to insulate itself and its customers from Genesis’s implosion in November.

As a result, when Luno halted its Savings Wallet product two weeks after Genesis halted redemptions, it could return all customer funds.

This is in stark contrast to Gemini, the major cryptocurrency exchange founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss.

Its Gemini Earn product worked similarly to Luno’s Savings Wallets, allowing customers to deposit cryptocurrency into a separate account and earn interest.

However, when Genesis halted redemptions, Gemini Earn customers also couldn’t withdraw their balances.

Genesis bankruptcy

Court documents show that Genesis Global Holdco LLC, plus subsidiaries Genesis Global Capital LLC and Genesis Asia Pacific Pte, filed for Chapter 11 protection in the Southern District of New York.

Genesis Global Capital listed the same range, $1 billion to $10 billion, for both assets and liabilities, as well as over 100,000 creditors — the top 50 unsecured claims amount to about $3.4 billion (R58.7 billion).

Genesis plans to use the Chapter 11 process to try to sell assets or raise money, with creditors ending up owning the reorganised business if those efforts are unsuccessful, it said in a statement.

The company intends to use $150 million (R2.6 billion) of cash on hand to fund itself in bankruptcy.

Chapter 11 lets a firm continue operating while trying to work ways to repay creditors.

Parent company Digital Currency Group had been in confidential negotiations with various creditor groups amid a liquidity crunch.

Genesis had warned that bankruptcy was possible if it failed to raise cash.

Genesis Global Trading and other units involved in derivatives, spot trading, and custody businesses aren’t part of the bankruptcy filing.

Financial pressure at Barry Silbert’s DCG began to emerge following the collapse of hedge fund Three Arrows Capital last year caused by its overexposure to Terra.

Genesis’s lending unit suspended withdrawals in November, soon after FTX — where Genesis held some of its funds — filed for bankruptcy.

Digital assets have shed about $2 trillion since a peak in 2021, and many crypto lenders have struggled in the selloff.

According to Genesis’s statement, redemptions and loan originations at its lending operation remain suspended, and claims will be handled in bankruptcy court.

Silbert is locked in an escalating battle with Gemini crypto exchange co-founder Cameron Winklevoss, whose customers have lost access to $900 million of funds that were placed with Genesis.

Lawsuit Threat

Winklevoss said in a tweet after the filing that “unless Barry and DCG come to their senses and make a fair offer to creditors, we will be filing a lawsuit against Barry and DCG imminently.”

A Genesis spokesperson referred a request for comment back to the company’s statement.

In January, Genesis laid off roughly 30% of its staff in the latest round of job cuts.

Interim Chief Derar Islim earlier sent a letter to clients saying it needed “additional time” to come up with a solution for a liquidity crunch at the lending unit.

DCG, a linchpin of the crypto industry, said on 17 January that it’s suspending quarterly dividends to preserve cash.

The group’s sprawling business includes digital-asset fund manager Grayscale Investments LLC.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the world’s largest crypto fund, has been trading at a steep discount to the amount of cryptocurrency it holds, leading vexed shareholders to call for changes.

What happens to Luno if DCG goes bankrupt?

This raises the question — what happens to Luno if DCG declares bankruptcy or is forced into liquidation?

“These scenarios are highly speculative and we prefer not to speculate at this stage,” De Wit told MyBroadband.

“As a significant participant in the crypto market, however, Luno consistently monitors any events that could have an impact on its business or the market more broadly.”

“In light of Luno’s ownership structure and independence, the business is favourably positioned to navigate uncertainty.”

Reporting with Bloomberg.

