Luno co-founder and CTO resigns

Luno cofounder and chief technology officer Timothy Stranex has resigned, the company has confirmed.

Stranex’s last day was in December after handing over to Luno’s former VP of Engineering, Simon Ince.

“Stepping into the CTO role at Luno is a hugely exciting opportunity for me,” Ince said.

“As Luno explores and innovates with new products to elevate this experience, we will also continue to develop the talent of our engineering team for success.”

Coindesk reported on Stranex’s exit just under a week before the company announced mass lay-offs.

Despite his quiet departure, Luno said Stranex’s resignation is unrelated to the retrenchments announced on Wednesday.

Luno’s general manager for Africa, Marius Reitz, said it was a managed exit that was years in the making.

In a statement, Luno said Stranex would be pursuing personal projects.

He was at the company for almost ten years after founding it with Carel van Wyk, Pieter Heyns, and Marcus Swanepoel. Swanepoel is currently serving as CEO.

Initially called BitX, the four founded the company in 2013. It was rebranded to Luno in 2017.