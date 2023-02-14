Binance launches South African rand direct bank deposits

Binance has launched support for South African rand manual bank deposits.

Customers with South African bank accounts can onramp their fiat currency to the exchange via regular electronic funds transfer (EFT) and buy cryptocurrency.

Previously, Binance only supported South African bank transfers via Stitch, an Instant EFT provider.

Binance still supports Stitch alongside manual EFT. Neither system currently attracts a transaction fee.

The trade-off between them is that the Stitch-based EFT will clear instantaneously, while the direct bank deposit can take 0–2 days to reflect.

Instant EFT requires that you provide your online banking username and password to the provider.

This allows them to execute the EFT on your behalf and verify that the transaction was successful via screen-scraping.

Merchants (and customers) then don’t have to wait for funds to clear before concluding a transaction.

Stitch has assured that the information is secure and that neither it nor the merchants that use its service have access to customers’ banking credentials.

Instead, they hold a randomly generated token representing the credentials. Credentials are sent from a vault stored in Microsoft’s Azure cloud to the bank when making an Instant EFT.

While manual EFTs can take longer to process, most South African banks offer immediate or real-time clearing payments for an additional fee.

Binance confirmed that if you select this option when making a manual transfer from your bank’s app or website, it will be deposited immediately.

“All other options will take up to 2 business days,” it stated.

“Deposits will be subject to standard bank processing hours.”

All users need to complete “know-your-customer” (i.e. FICA) to make rand deposits and withdrawals on Binance, the exchange said.