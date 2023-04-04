Dogecoin surges 30% after Twitter changes home and loading icons to Doge meme

Dogecoin rose as much as 30% after Twitter users noticed the home page’s bird logo and loading icon changed into the dog meme after which the cryptocurrency is named.

Some Twitter users began to notice the icon above the home button in the top left corner of their web browsers — usually the company’s solid blue bird logo — replaced with a cartoon of the Shiba Inu that is the face of the Doge meme at around 1:45 p.m. New York time.

Dogecoin rose to as high as 10.2 cents from around 7.7 cents after the change. Doge also began to trend on Twitter.

Twitter looking a little different. — Binance (@binance) April 3, 2023

The shift comes days after Twitter began making changes to its verification system.

Some accounts with so-called legacy verification, like the New York Times, saw their check marks removed.

Others have kept their checks with a note they were either Blue subscribers or legacy verified accounts.

Twitter did not respond to a question about the home button change. At 3:44 p.m. in New York, Twitter owner Elon Musk posted a photo of an earlier exchange in which a Twitter user urged him to change the bird logo to a doge.

Musk tweeted “As promised.”