Cryptocurrencies drop as US files lawsuit against Binance

Cryptocurrencies slumped across the board after the US Securities and Exchange Commission accused Binance Holdings Ltd. of mishandling funds and lying to regulators.

In the lawsuit, the SEC also alleged that certain tokens — including Solana, Cardano, Polygon, Filecoin, Cosmos, Sandbox, Decentraland, Algorand, Axie Infinity, and COTI — that traded on Binance.com and Binance.US were offered and sold as securities, a move that could have wide implications for other exchanges that offer these tokens.

Solana fell as much as 13%, while Cardano dropped 8%, Polygon slipped 6%, and Filecoin slumped 10%.

Bitcoin fell as much as 6.5% to $25,491, the least since April, as of 12:50 p.m. in New York. Binance Coin, the native token of the ecosystem of the world’s biggest digital asset exchange, slumped as much as 13%.

Bitcoin accounts for almost 50% of the value of the $1.2 trillion crypto market, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Binance Coin is the fourth-largest token, with a market value of around $43 billion. Binance handles around 50% of all crypto trading volume.

Data from tracker Coinglass shows that nearly $250 million worth of trading positions – mostly from traders who were betting on higher prices, were liquidated during the past 4 hours.

The charges are the latest regulatory action against Binance and its co-founder and chief executive, Changpeng Zhao. In March, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission alleged that Binance and Zhao routinely broke American derivatives rules.

The Justice Department has been investigating whether Binance was used illegally to let Russians skirt US sanctions and move money, Bloomberg reported in May.

“This is more a confirmation of what people are already expecting and will just continue the push of putting everything offshore and leaving the US behind,” Austin Campbell, adjunct professor at Columbia Business School, said in a direct message.

In a case filed in US federal court on Monday, the SEC alleged that the firm flouted investor protection rules by operating unregistered exchanges, misrepresenting trading controls and selling unregistered securities, among other violations.

Zhao appeared to initially downplay the allegations, sending a Twitter message highlighting the number 4, which he has been using to reference ‘FUD.’ That is shorthand for fear, uncertainty and doubt — a phrase used to describe the waves of anxiety that can flare up in crypto in the wake of last year’s market rout and a series of corporate blowups.

Binance stated in a blog post that the SEC allegations shouldn’t be subject to an enforcement action and that it intended to “defend our platform vigorously.”

“The SEC going after Binance is no surprise, as they have already gone after a number of other centralized crypto exchanges and it was likely only a matter of time before they took action against the biggest player in the space,” said Jeffrey Blockinger, chief counsel at decentralized exchange Vertex Protocol.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission accused Binance Holdings Ltd. and its Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao of mishandling customer funds, misleading investors and regulators, and breaking securities rules.

In a 136-page complaint filed Monday in US federal court in Washington, the SEC laid out a range of alleged violations against the world’s biggest crypto exchange and its leader.

For years, they flouted investor protection rules, the watchdog said. The case from Wall Street’s main regulator adds to legal headaches for Zhao and Binance.

“Through thirteen charges, we allege that Zhao and Binance entities engaged in an extensive web of deception, conflicts of interest, lack of disclosure, and calculated evasion of the law,” SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a statement.

“The public should beware of investing any of their hard-earned assets with or on these unlawful platforms.”

Binance called the complaint “disappointing,” saying it had engaged with the SEC in good-faith negotiations to settle the matter. The exchange also said that the SEC was misguided in not providing clarity over rules for digital assets.

“While we take the SEC’s allegations seriously, they should not be the subject of an SEC enforcement action, let alone on an emergency basis,” the firm said. “We intend to defend our platform vigorously.”

Among other allegations, the SEC said that two Binance-linked tokens, BNB and BUSD, were securities that the firm improperly offered and sold.

The SEC alleged that Binance and its US affiliate weren’t actually independent from each other and improperly functioned as an exchange, broker-dealer, and clearing agency without registering with the agency.

“While Zhao and Binance publicly claimed that Binance.US was created as a separate, independent trading platform for U.S. investors, Zhao and Binance secretly controlled the Binance.US platform’s operations behind the scenes,” the SEC said in its complaint.

The case follows a lawsuit from the US derivatives watchdog in March that alleges Binance and Zhao routinely broke its rules.

At the time, the exchange and Zhao defended their compliance efforts and called the lawsuit by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission disappointing, while also pledging to keep working with regulators.

The derivatives regulator also alleged that Binance worked to evade US regulations, a claim that the SEC repeated in its Monday complaint.

Alleged Wash Trading

The SEC on Monday also alleged that the “purposeful efforts to evade U.S. regulatory oversight while simultaneously providing securities-related services to U.S. customers put the safety of billions of dollars of U.S. investor capital at risk and at Binance’s and Zhao’s mercy.”

In addition, the agency accused Binance of misleading investors about controls in place at the US entity to prevent manipulative trading. “The supposed controls were virtually non-existent,” the lawsuit said, alleging that from at least September 2019 until June 2022, Sigma Chain — a trading firm owned and controlled by Zhao — used wash trading to artificially inflate Binance.US’s trading volume.

The regulator also said that Binance moved and mixed customer funds improperly. Billions of dollars of those funds went to a bank account for an entity called Merit Peak Limited that was controlled by Zhao. Funds from that entity were then transferred to a third party and then appeared to be used to buy and sell crypto, the SEC said.

The SEC also claimed that by 2021 at least $145 million was transferred from Binance.US to a Sigma Chain account. Another $45 million was deposited into the account from a Nevada-based trust company connected to the US platform. Sigma Chain used $11 million from the account to purchase a yacht, the agency alleged.

The SEC has for months been probing whether Binance illegally sold digital coins as the exchange was getting off the ground in 2017, Bloomberg has reported. The token, which is known as BNB, is now among the world’s largest.

A virtual currency may fall under the SEC’s remit if investors buy it to fund a company or project with the intention of profiting from those efforts. That determination is based on a 1946 US Supreme Court decision defining investment contracts.

In the lawsuit, the SEC also alleged that certain tokens – including SOL, ADA, MATIC, FIL, ATOM, SAND, MANA, ALGO, AXS, and COTI – traded on Binance.com and Binance.US were offered and sold as securities, a move that could have wide implications for other exchanges that offer these tokens.

